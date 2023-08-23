Revenue Clerks: Tolling (Harare)

Job Description

The position exists in the organization to implement efficient Toll Fee collection systems. The job involves working in 24hr shifts. The Revenue Clerk Tolling shall be reporting to the Senior Revenue Clerk.

Duties and Responsibilities

Collect toll fees and issue toll tickets to motorists travelling through the tollgate.

Proficiently operate toll collection equipment according to procedures to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Maintain log of problems and incidents encountered during shifts and watch out for toll evaders.

Count and surrender all cash to the Senior Revenue Clerk.

Balance cash collected, and tickets issued and deposits cash at hand with the Senior Revenue Clerk.

Effectively communicate with motorists and respond to inquiries in a courteous, professional, and helpful manner and assist in resolving tolling challenges.

Assist in controlling traffic when need arises.

Ensure the tolling facilities and environs are safe, clean, and well maintained in line with ZINARA policies.

Perform any other related duties as assigned by superiors.

Qualifications and Experience

5 O' Level Subiects including Maths /

Accounts and English language

• 2 A'Level subjects or equivalent

• 2 years relevant work experience ie cash handling

• Working knowledge of Ms Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Other

How to Apply

Written applications including CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted to:

Director Administration & Human Resources