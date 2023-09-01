Revenue Operations Analyst
Job Description
To assess how Revenue Operations is performing and help improve processes and systems. The analyst conducts research and analysis in order to come up with solutions to business problems and help to introduce these solutions to businesses and their clients. Incumbent reports to the Tolling/Licensing Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Analyse daily collections per revenue line and checking for any anomalies.
- Check collections per tollgate/ office/ shift and compare them to the system figures for variance analysis.
- Compile revenue operations weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual revenue reports.
- Check receipting and banking of Transit, Vehicle Licensing deposits and toll fees.
- Monitor and check system revenue performance reports comparing with collections, noting variances that may arise.
- Compile revenue exception reports and variance analysis.
- Analyse and establish revenue trends over time.
- Participate in product development, engage, and inform stakeholders of new developments within ZINARA, which have an impact on their operations.
- Monitor revenue performance to ensure targets are met.
- Consolidate revenue budgets for revenue generating centres.
- Provide explanation on exceptional variances against the budget.
- Monitor costs per revenue line.
- Measure staff performance on revenue collections periodically. Promote a strong culture of implementation and performance to team members.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 O 'Level Subjects including Maths/ Accounts and English.
- At least 2 A Level Passes or equivalent.
- Degree in Accounting/Banking/Finance/Business Studies/Economics/Statistics.
- At least 3 years working experience within tolling licensing, finance, revenue assurance or data analytics departments.
- Advanced Microsoft Excel skills and highly computer literate.
- Strong analytical and report writing skills.
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
- Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.
- Person of unquestionable integrity.
Other
How to Apply
Written applications including CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted to:
Director Administration & Human Resources
Zimbabwe National Road Administration
489 Runville, Glenroy Crescent, Highlands, Harare
Or send via email to: 2023operations@zinara.co.zw
Applicants can also lodge their applications at the nearest ZINARA Provincial Office.
Deadline: 14 September 2023 before 4:30pm
