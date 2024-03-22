Rig Mechanic (Mutare)

Job Description

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) Ltd (ZCDC), a World Class Diamond Producer for the long-term benefit of Zimbabwe seeks applications from suitably qualified, experienced and self-driven candidates to be considered for the above mentioned position that have arisen in the business.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Engineering Foreman, the job is based at the Mine and responsible for the following:

Carrying out scheduled and unscheduled maintenance.

Carrying out new installations and modifications on rigs.

Carrying out daily inspections and routine checks on rigs.

Ensuring proper documentation is done for record keeping.

Interpreting drawing and machining of components as specified.

Qualifications and Experience

Five (5) 0' Level passes including Mathematics and English.

National Certificate in Diesel Plant Fitting. Apprentice trained Diesel Plant Fitter.

At least 3 years' post apprenticeship experience in a mining, processing plant or heavy manufacturing environment.

Sound knowledge of diesel engine components, undercarriage, transmission, and drive line systems for heavy mobile equipment.

Should have hands-on experience in diagnosing and carrying out maintenance on surface drill rigs, preferably Sandvik and/or Atlas Copco drill rigs.

Sound knowledge of SHEQ Management Systems.

How to Apply

Interested, self-driven and passionate applicants who hold the relevant qualifications and experience should submit their applications together with a current resume (CV) clearly stating the position being applied for to: recruitment@zcdco.com.