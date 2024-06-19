Rip Saw Operator (Harare)
Nash Furnishers
Job Description
We are looking for a candidate to fill in the position of our Rip Saw Operator.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 2 Years proven experience on the same position.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should drop their CVs in person on 26 June 2024 at our Chitungwiza Factory number 26 Chirozva Road, Industrial Site, Chitungwiza from 10 am to 11am
Furniture Company which specialises in Home and Office Custom Made Furniture and also kitchen appliances.
Address: 41 Kelvin North, Graniteside. Harare, Zimbabwe
Phone: +263731669843
