Risk Analyst (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
This role assists Risk Officers to ensure that risk processes (risk assessment, identification, management, reporting & optimisation) occur at business unit level.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assists with the operational function of Enterprise Risk Manager and Risk Officers including, but not limited to:
- Challenging risk management information received from reporting entities.
- Compiling relevant risk reports.
- Ensuring risk processes (risk assessment, identification, management, reporting & optimisation) occur at business unit level.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor Of Business Management: Risk Management (Required), Bachelor of Computer Science (BCoSc): Information Technology (Required), Bachelor Of Science In Quantitative Risk Management (Required)
- Skills: Business, Management Reporting, People Management, Risk Assessments, Risk Management.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Risk-Analyst_JR-45514?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6
Deadline: 29 September 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Browse Jobs
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.