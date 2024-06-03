Risk and Compliance Officer (Harare)

Job Description

AFC Land & Development Bank, a subsidiary of AFC Holdings seeks to recruit a Risk & Compliance Officer.

The successful candidate will be responsible for assisting in handling risk and compliance matters within the institution.

Duties and Responsibilities

In conjunction with management, facilitate the identification, assessment, monitoring and reporting of all risks and compliance matters in line with policy, regulatory requirements and updating outcomes in the risk registers.

Creating awareness on risk management and compliance to facilitate embedment of a risk-conscious culture across the Bank.

Enforcing implementation and compliance to internal policies, practices, and procedures; regulatory standards, best practices, and any other relevant standards. o Capturing, measuring, evaluating, and reporting on risk-taking activities.

Researching the best market practices, emerging risks, and market developments to enhance the Bank's operations or that threaten the Bank's business.

Directly engaging with Group functions on risk, audit and compliance matters, policies, and other pertinent issues with an impact on the operations of the Bank

Implementation and monitoring of the IFRS 9 model within the Bank

Playing an independent monitoring and self-assurance role to support the first line risk taking functions within the Bank.

Ensuring credit lending standards and processes are being adhered to by providing regular reviews, spot checks and self-assurance activities.

Keep abreast with the applicable laws, regulations, rules and standards in the risk & compliance fraternity and advice on the emerging developments of the same.

Engaging closely with relevant external bodies and regulators on risk and compliance matters.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Risk Management/ Business Management/ Banking and Finance or equivalent.

Post graduate certificate or diploma in Risk Management / Assurance related qualification will be an added advantage.

Experience and exposure to risk, compliance, or audit environment.

Knowledge of all facets of Risk Management.

At least 3 years of working experience in risk or compliance role.

The Bank is seeking an individual who is meticulous, self-conscious and risk oriented with a flair and demonstrated experience in dealing with risk matters.

Other

How to Apply

Applications together with copies of detailed CVs should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw by not later than 5 June 2024, clearly indicating the position you are applying for as your E-mail Subject Reference.