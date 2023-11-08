Risk And Loss Control Officer: Security & Intelligence (Harare)

Job Description

This position exists to lead in the maintenance of a safe and secure environment for employees and clients as well as protection of all ZINARA assets (revenue/cash, facilities, offices, vehicles etc.) from loss or damage through physical security, intelligence operations, electronic security monitoring and access control management as well as joint operations with law enforcement and other government security agencies.

Duties and Responsibilities

Leads in the development and review of corporate security risk management policies, strategies, standards and guidelines to ensure protection and preservation of all organisational assets.

Conducts periodic security surveys/assessments across the organisation to ensure that security processes and systems remain relevant and effective.

Design and communicate clear and simplified operating instructions to contracted security service companies, deployed police officers and review as necessary.

Receives, assesses and actions any ad-hoc requests for security services within the organisation.

Recommend measures to ensure security of cash at the organisation's revenue collection points.

Execute joint operations with the Police and other security organs to enforce compliance by road users as well as ensure security at all ZINARA toll gates.

Works closely with other industry and government security players in order to curb leakages and stay up to date with emerging security risk trends.

Identifies and recommends the appropriate crime intelligence gathering skills and methods for the risk function to minimise revenue leakages and recover lost revenue.

Other duties as may be assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Mjust have 5 O' levels including Maths/Accounts and English.

At least 2 A levels or equivalent.

Relevant Bachelor's Degree in Security Risk Management/ Policing/ Intelligence/Security Studies

Possession of an industry standard certification such as: PSP/CPP/CPO/CINTA or similar is a distinct advantage.

Membership of a recognized and relevant professional body is an advantage.

Clean class 4 drivers' licence.

At least 5 years' demonstrable experience in security risk management/policing/ intelligence/ military in a public or private sector environment is preferred.

Other

How to Apply

Written applications including CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted to:

Director Administration & Human Resources