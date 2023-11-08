Risk And Loss Controller (Harare)

Job Description

Position exists to lead in proactive risk management and loss prevention, deterrence, detection and investigations as well as corporate security and crime intelligence operations in line with the ZINARA Risk Management and Loss Control Department Mandate.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provides expertise in identifying additional fraud detection initiatives and system improvements to prevent fraudulent activities.

Proactively identifies key data sources (various technology systems & data platforms) and obtains access/feeds/files necessary to perform data analytics for suspicious transaction monitoring and fraud prevention.

Consistently monitors the quality of risk monitoring parameters, recommends system reports change requests and processes in line with fraud trends in the internal and external environment.

Reviews output of fraud detection analytics and provide appropriate recommendations to Forensic Investigations team and operations management.

Conducts investigations on complex, high value financial crime cases as assigned by superiors.

Assists in case investigation planning and monitor progress of various case investigations by junior team members.

Actively participates in post-fraud control reviews to identify root causes of financial crime or misconduct and ensure inclusion of appropriate remedial recommendations within the investigation report.

Reviews and presents investigative facts, circumstances and conclusions in form of high-quality investigation reports with recommendations for internal control environment improvement.

Presents where required, evidence in disciplinary inquiries, civil and or criminal court based on factual investigations findings.

Other duties as maybe assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of 5 O' level passes including Maths and English.

At least 2 A Levels or equivalent.

Relevant Bachelor s Degree in a Business, Information Technology, Forensics Investigations, Law, Risk management, Accounting, Police and Security Studies or related area.

Possession of an industry standard certification such as: CFE/CISA/CRISC/CINTA/ ACCA/CIA/CFA or similar is required.

Must be a member of a recognized and relevant professional body.

Relevant post graduate qualification is a distinct advantage.

At least 5 years relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Written applications including CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted to:

Director Administration & Human Resources