Risk Clerks x2
Job Description
The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority seeks innovative and vibrant individuals to join the Risk Department at our Head Office. The incumbents will be reporting to the Risk Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assists in identifying potential risk to the organisation.
- Assists to assess and analyse risk and to develop alternatives.
- Assists in the formulation and review of risk policy.
- Assists in preparation of board packs.
- Carries out Ad-hoc assignments.
- Compiles monthly, quarterly and annual departmental reports.
- Carries out any other duties as may be assigned by the superiors.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Risk Management.
- Ability to work with minimum supervision.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Ability to understand how organisational systems operates.
- Able and willing to work out of office for long periods.
- Ability to maintain confidentiality.
- Ability to meet deadlines.
- Computer literacy.
- Hard working.
- Minimum of 1 year Risk related experience.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:
The Human Resources Manager
Parks and Wildlife Management Authority
P.O Box CY 140
Causeway
Harare
Email: recruitment@zimparks.org.zw or hand deliver to the Registry Office.
Deadline: 15 September 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.
Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627
Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/
Email: info@zimparks.org.zw