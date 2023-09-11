Risk Clerks x2

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority seeks innovative and vibrant individuals to join the Risk Department at our Head Office. The incumbents will be reporting to the Risk Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assists in identifying potential risk to the organisation.

Assists to assess and analyse risk and to develop alternatives.

Assists in the formulation and review of risk policy.

Assists in preparation of board packs.

Carries out Ad-hoc assignments.

Compiles monthly, quarterly and annual departmental reports.

Carries out any other duties as may be assigned by the superiors.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Risk Management.

Ability to work with minimum supervision.

Ability to work under pressure.

Ability to understand how organisational systems operates.

Able and willing to work out of office for long periods.

Ability to maintain confidentiality.

Ability to meet deadlines.

Computer literacy.

Hard working.

Minimum of 1 year Risk related experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:

The Human Resources Manager