Risk Co-Ordinator
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Job Description
To provide critical high-level operational support to the Chief Risk Officer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provides operational support to the CRO by tracking and prioritize group activities that requires the CRO’s attention.
- Acts as a liaison person on behalf of the CRO with the organization’s staff across the Group.
- Coordinates research and edits reports, communications and publications for the CRO.
- Manage special projects commissioned and directed by the CRO.
- Coordinates strategy sessions for the Risk function.
- Maintains an up-to-date Strategic Plan for the Risk Function and monitor adherence by Departmental Heads to the plan.
- Monitors and reports the Risk function’s performance against the set strategic plan and in line with overall business strategy.
- Analyse POTRAZ reports on a quarterly basis on the telecommunications sector performance and present the analysis to the CRO to aid decision making.
- Monitor market developments and implement recommendation for resolution.
- Analyse key national publication to ascertain potential implications on Econet Wireless.
- Researches and provides statistical data to assist in Risk functional reporting.
- Coordinates the collation and analysis for reporting of Divisional statistical data and related information and key performance indicators.
- Manages relationships with key stakeholders and represent the CRO when delegated.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Business Studies or equivalent.
- A relevant professional qualification will be an added advantage.
- At least 2 to 4 years’ progressive experience in a similar or related environment.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 07 November 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Browse Jobs
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited is the largest mobile telecommunications, technology and digital solutions company in Zimbabwe.
Now among the top three heavyweight counters, the company was listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) in September 1998, less than three months after launching its commercial operations in July 1998.
Related Jobs
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
IS Risk Officer x2
Deadline: