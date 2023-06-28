Risk & Compliance Officer (Harare)

Job Description

We are seeking to recruit an experienced Risk and Compliance officer with a minimum of 5+ years experience incorporating at least three years of supervisory experience gained working in a financial services firm. Experience in compliance and assurance is a necessity. This role will report to the Chief Operations Officer with room to grow into a managerial position for the right candidate.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Risk and Compliance Officer manages the day-to-day operations of risk mitigation and policy and procedures development, ensuring that the business meets its compliance and assurance obligations as determined by all relevant external organizations.

Qualifications and Experience

Professional Qualification in Actuarial Science, Professional Risk Manager or Financial Risk Management.

Master’s Degree in finance and Added Advantage.

Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, Mathematics, Statistics, Business Administration, or a related field.

Should have 3 years’ experience in a similar role.

Have +5 years’ experience with risk and compliance in the financial services sector or in a highly regulated environment.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants meeting the above criteria should submit their applications together with detailed CV's and certified copies of their certificates and degree transcripts to: careers@switzview.com

Deadline: 31 June 2023

Feedback