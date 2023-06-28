Risk & Compliance Officer (Harare)

Job Description
We are seeking to recruit an experienced Risk and Compliance officer with a minimum of 5+ years experience incorporating at least three years of supervisory experience gained working in a financial services firm. Experience in compliance and assurance is a necessity. This role will report to the Chief Operations Officer with room to grow into a managerial position for the right candidate.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The Risk and Compliance Officer manages the day-to-day operations of risk mitigation and policy and procedures development, ensuring that the business meets its compliance and assurance obligations as determined by all relevant external organizations.
Qualifications and Experience
- Professional Qualification in Actuarial Science, Professional Risk Manager or Financial Risk Management.
- Master’s Degree in finance and Added Advantage.
- Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, Mathematics, Statistics, Business Administration, or a related field.
- Should have 3 years’ experience in a similar role.
- Have +5 years’ experience with risk and compliance in the financial services sector or in a highly regulated environment.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants meeting the above criteria should submit their applications together with detailed CV's and certified copies of their certificates and degree transcripts to: careers@switzview.com
Deadline: 31 June 2023
Switzview Wealth Management
Switzview Wealth Management is a leading wealth management firm that provides financial planning and investment management services to individuals, families, and businesses.