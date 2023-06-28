Pindula|Search Pindula
Switzview Wealth Management

Risk & Compliance Officer (Harare)

Switzview Wealth Management
Jul. 31, 2023
Job Description

We are seeking to recruit an experienced Risk and Compliance officer with a minimum of 5+ years experience incorporating at least three years of supervisory experience gained working in a financial services firm. Experience in compliance and assurance is a necessity. This role will report to the Chief Operations Officer with room to grow into a managerial position for the right candidate.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • The Risk and Compliance Officer manages the day-to-day operations of risk mitigation and policy and procedures development, ensuring that the business meets its compliance and assurance obligations as determined by all relevant external organizations.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Professional Qualification in Actuarial Science, Professional Risk Manager or Financial Risk Management.
  • Master’s Degree in finance and Added Advantage.
  • Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, Mathematics, Statistics, Business Administration, or a related field.
  • Should have 3 years’ experience in a similar role.
  • Have +5 years’ experience with risk and compliance in the financial services sector or in a highly regulated environment.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants meeting the above criteria should submit their applications together with detailed CV's and certified copies of their certificates and degree transcripts to: careers@switzview.com

Deadline: 31 June 2023

Switzview Wealth Management

Switzview Wealth Management is a leading wealth management firm that provides financial planning and investment management services to individuals, families, and businesses.

