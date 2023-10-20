Risk Management Officer/Analyst: Insurance
Job Description
The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioned post in the Vice Chancellor’s Office.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assisting the Chief Risk Officer in directing the purchase of insurance programs, management of claims and loss control activities,
- Management of relationships with third party service providers including brokers, insurers,
- Preparing loss analysis and budgets, identifying exposures, recommending solutions,
- Implementing approved risk transfer programs,
- Promoting loss prevention,
- Updating and monitoring compliance with insurance procedures
- Mitigating the University's exposure to risk by formulating, developing, and coordinating all claims-related activities, as well as resolving bona fide claims at the least possible cost through various risk transfer techniques.
- Directing a program to ensure the proper and efficient handling of claims, gathering data on claims for both record keeping and loss forecasting purposes, and estimating the financial value of claims.
- Post loss reduction techniques such as salvage, subrogation and rehabilitation.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have a first degree in Risk Management & Insurance or related field plus a minimum of three years post qualification experience.
- Applicants must possess good interpersonal and leadership skills, excellent report writing skills and a proven track record.
CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.
Other
How to Apply
All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to:
The Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Department
National University of Science and Technology
P O Box AC 939
Ascot
Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE
And e-mailed to: recruitment@nust.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. The National University of Science and Technology is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
The National University of Science and Technology is the second largest public research university in Zimbabwe, located in Bulawayo. It was established in 1991. On 8 April 1991.