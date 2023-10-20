Risk Management Officer/Analyst: Insurance

Job Description

The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioned post in the Vice Chancellor’s Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting the Chief Risk Officer in directing the purchase of insurance programs, management of claims and loss control activities,

Management of relationships with third party service providers including brokers, insurers,

Preparing loss analysis and budgets, identifying exposures, recommending solutions,

Implementing approved risk transfer programs,

Promoting loss prevention,

Updating and monitoring compliance with insurance procedures

Mitigating the University's exposure to risk by formulating, developing, and coordinating all claims-related activities, as well as resolving bona fide claims at the least possible cost through various risk transfer techniques.

Directing a program to ensure the proper and efficient handling of claims, gathering data on claims for both record keeping and loss forecasting purposes, and estimating the financial value of claims.

Post loss reduction techniques such as salvage, subrogation and rehabilitation.All applications will be treated in strictest confidence.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have a first degree in Risk Management & Insurance or related field plus a minimum of three years post qualification experience.

Applicants must possess good interpersonal and leadership skills, excellent report writing skills and a proven track record.

CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.

All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to: