Risk Management Officer/Analyst: Risk & Compliance

Job Description

The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioneed post in the Vice Chancellor’s Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supporting the Chief Risk Officer regarding all aspects of the enterprise-wide risk management program.

Supporting risk identification and assessment, response and mitigation, control monitoring and reporting.

Developing, reporting and monitoring formats on risk management issues and developing methodologies for the assessment of risks throughout the University.

Assisting in aanalysing market trends, reports, statistics, and relevant documentation.

Supporting in compiling and analysing data and information about the University, its practices, and legal obligations.

Assisting in reviewing current risk management policies and protocols.

Observing and assessing internal operations.

Contributing in evaluating risk levels and implications.

Preparing and presenting risk assessment reports and proposals.

Ensuring compliance to statues, standards and regulations.

Developing and performing tests, to evaluate the design and effectiveness of key controls as is necessary for compliance.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have a first degree in Degree in Risk Management and Insurance or related field plus a minimum of three years post qualification experience.

Applicants must possess good interpersonal and leadership skills, excellent report writing skills and a proven track record.

CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.