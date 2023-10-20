Risk Management Officer/Analyst: Risk & Compliance
Job Description
The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioneed post in the Vice Chancellor’s Office.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Supporting the Chief Risk Officer regarding all aspects of the enterprise-wide risk management program.
- Supporting risk identification and assessment, response and mitigation, control monitoring and reporting.
- Developing, reporting and monitoring formats on risk management issues and developing methodologies for the assessment of risks throughout the University.
- Assisting in aanalysing market trends, reports, statistics, and relevant documentation.
- Supporting in compiling and analysing data and information about the University, its practices, and legal obligations.
- Assisting in reviewing current risk management policies and protocols.
- Observing and assessing internal operations.
- Contributing in evaluating risk levels and implications.
- Preparing and presenting risk assessment reports and proposals.
- Ensuring compliance to statues, standards and regulations.
- Developing and performing tests, to evaluate the design and effectiveness of key controls as is necessary for compliance.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have a first degree in Degree in Risk Management and Insurance or related field plus a minimum of three years post qualification experience.
- Applicants must possess good interpersonal and leadership skills, excellent report writing skills and a proven track record.
CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.
How to Apply
All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to:
The Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Department
National University of Science and Technology
P O Box AC 939
Ascot
Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE
And e-mailed to: recruitment@nust.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. The National University of Science and Technology is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 20 October 2023
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
The National University of Science and Technology is the second largest public research university in Zimbabwe, located in Bulawayo. It was established in 1991. On 8 April 1991.