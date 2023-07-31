Risk Officer (Harare)
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
The position exists to coordinate the implementation and review of the Organization’s Enterprise-Wide risk management framework through ensuring the identification, assessment and effective management of enterprise risks that may hinder the organization from achieving its mandate.
Reports to: Chief Risk Officer.
- Coordinates implementation of the enterprise risk governance framework and standards.
- Ensures implementation of effective risk control practises.
- Coordinates the implementation of effective risk management plans for the Organization.
- Undertakes Risk Management audits to assess effectiveness of risk controls. Ensures implementation of control self-assessments.
- Maintenance of the Corporate Risk Registers & Departmental Risk Registers. Facilitates integration of risk management in the day-to-day operations by Management.
- Reviews risks on a continuous basis to mitigate against financial losses to the organisation.
- Researches on modern risk management trends and ensure implementation of the same.
- Ensures risk incidence reporting and implementation of corrective measures timeously.
- Facilitates training to ACZ employees and management on Enterprise Risk Management.
- Bachelor’s Degree in Risk Management, Risk and Insurance, Finance, Economics, Accounting or Business Studies.
- Professional qualification such as full IOBZ, ZCTA. MBA an added advantage.
Interested qualified candidates should submit their application letters with detailed CVs, and copies of academic and professional certificates to:
The Human Resources and Admin Director
Airports Company of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
3rd level, International Building
Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport
Harare
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply for all positions.
Deadline: 28 July 2023
Airports Company Of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
