Risk Officer (Harare)

Job Description

The above mentioned vacancy has arisen within Group Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) Department and applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the vacancy.

Reporting to the Group Risk Manager (GRM), the successful candidate will be responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensuring that the implementation of ERM policies, procedures and processes at business unit level conform to Group standard and the risk manafement framework based on internationally recognised standards.

Developing and implementing annual risk management plans

Identifying potential impacts of new and pending regulations on business strategies and operations and providing recommendations to process-owners

Conducting quantitative risk assessments which encompass stress testing and model validation.

Provide support to management in the mitigation of identified risks and monitoring the effectiveness of interventions.

Preparing ERM reports on the evolving risk profiles and emerging issues for various management and board committees.

Providing thought leadership and research on emerging risks and trends, ensuring risk intelligence and best practices are adopted across the business.

Championing the development of a sound risk control culture at business unit level

Preparing scheduled and adhoc payroll reports As required by the business.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Financial Engineering, Risk Management, Actuarial Science or Applied Mathematics.

At least 3 years' experience in risk management or related roles.

Master's degree, professional qualification and exposure to financial services, insurance, or medical aid environment are added advantages.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs), copies of certificates and application letters to Group Human Resources via the following email address: careers@firstmutual.co.zw. Clearly label the position you are applying for in the subject line.