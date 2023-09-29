Risk Officer (Harare)
Job Description
The above mentioned vacancy has arisen within Group Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) Department and applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the vacancy.
Reporting to the Group Risk Manager (GRM), the successful candidate will be responsible for the following:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensuring that the implementation of ERM policies, procedures and processes at business unit level conform to Group standard and the risk manafement framework based on internationally recognised standards.
- Developing and implementing annual risk management plans
- Identifying potential impacts of new and pending regulations on business strategies and operations and providing recommendations to process-owners
- Conducting quantitative risk assessments which encompass stress testing and model validation.
- Provide support to management in the mitigation of identified risks and monitoring the effectiveness of interventions.
- Preparing ERM reports on the evolving risk profiles and emerging issues for various management and board committees.
- Providing thought leadership and research on emerging risks and trends, ensuring risk intelligence and best practices are adopted across the business.
- Championing the development of a sound risk control culture at business unit level
- Preparing scheduled and adhoc payroll reports As required by the business.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Financial Engineering, Risk Management, Actuarial Science or Applied Mathematics.
- At least 3 years' experience in risk management or related roles.
- Master's degree, professional qualification and exposure to financial services, insurance, or medical aid environment are added advantages.
Other
How to Apply
Candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs), copies of certificates and application letters to Group Human Resources via the following email address: careers@firstmutual.co.zw. Clearly label the position you are applying for in the subject line.
First Mutual Holdings Limited Group does not discriminate on the basis of race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender, national origin, age, disability or marital status. The Group encourages applications from minorities, women, the disabled and all other qualified applicants.
Deadline: 30 September 2023
First Mutual
First Mutual Holdings Limited is a leading financial management group in Zimbabwe offering services in risk management, wealth creation and wealth management in the insurance sector.