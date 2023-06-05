Roads Maintenance Officers x2 (Grade: 8)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the above vacancies in the Roads Division of the Department of Works in the City of Harare.

Responsible for administration, supervision and co-ordination of road maintenance operations at unit level. The incumbent exercises direct supervision of crews engaged in the actual maintenance and repairs of City roads and is responsible for the daily planning of work, ordering of resources, maintaining accurate logs, recording/reporting of daily output and resources used.

Reporting To : Road Maintenance Superintendent

: Road Maintenance Superintendent Location: Maintenance Areas Within The City (Central Business District; Low Density Area; High Density Area)

Maintenance Areas Within The City (Central Business District; Low Density Area; High Density Area) Department: Works

Duties and Responsibilities

Carries out road condition surveys and prepares field estimates of resources required to repair the road.

Prepares weekly/daily plans, coordinates resources and supervise maintenance crews.

Ensures resourcing of the unit according to the work plans.

Trains, supervises and evaluates the performance of assigned personnel.

Conducts safety meetings and ensures subordinates’ compliance with divisional policies and procedures, and standards of quality and safety.

Inspects work sites and ensures proper traffic control is in place before work commences.

Receives and responds to inquiries, requests for assistance, concerns and complaints in areas of responsibility.

Maintains a variety of records and reports related to assigned projects.

Communicates effectively and follows-through on verbal and written instructions.

Qualifications and Experience

National Diploma or Certificate in Civil Engineering or equivalent from a recognized college.

At least two (2) years’ working experience in road construction and/or maintenance.

Registration with Engineering Council of Zimbabwe as a Technician is an added advantage.

Clean Class 4 Driver’s Licence.

Skills And Competencies:

Knowledge of road construction/maintenance equipment, materials, methods and standards.

Using initiative, ability to prioritize and use independent judgment within general policy guidelines.

Providing leadership, assigning work, and working independently at work sites.

Promoting and enforcing safe work practices and proper use of traffic signing for road maintenance and flagging procedures.

Maintaining records and files.

Establishing and maintaining effective working relationships with co-workers.

Compensation:

A competitive salary commensurate with the post and other benefits will be disclosed to successful candidates.

Other

How to Apply

A written application letter together with a detailed curriculum vitae including certified copies of both educational and professional qualifications and three (3) traceable references should be submitted to:

The Acting Human Capital Director

Rowan Martin Building

P. O. Box 1680

HARARE

OR hand deliver to: Records Office, Basement, Room B38 at Rowan Martin Building.

NB: Clearly state on the envelope the position applied for & canvassing will disqualify applicants. City of Harare is an equal opportunities employer. Only short-listed applicants will be responded to.

Deadline: 05 June 2023