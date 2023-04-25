Roads Technician (Grade:12)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the vacant position that has arisen within Council.

The incumbent shall be reporting to the Director of works and will be responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

Taking charge and supervision of the Roads Section, including the implementation and acquittal of the Road Fund.

Preparation, design and costing of Infrastructure Development of Roads, Bridges and Storm Water Drains.

Preparing Roads Section work plans and Program of works as well as the section's monthly reports.

Coordinating the training and development of subordinates.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Civil Engineering or a Higher National Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized institution.

A minimum of three years' experience on Roads, Bridges and Storm Water Drainage Infrastructure Development.

Full membership of Zimbabwe Institute of Engineers (ZIE) or Engineering Council of Zimbabwe (ECZ) will be an added advantage

Computer skills with Auto-CAD and GIS knowledge.

Knowledge of Local Authority system and previous working experience in a Local Authority or Department of Roads environment will also be an added advantage.

Report writing skills.

Be in possession of a clean class 4 driver's license.

Other

How to Apply

Applications together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of certified copies of academic and professional qualifications and traceable work experience should be forwarded to undersigned address:

The Town Secretary

Chiredzi Town Council

69 Inyati Drive

P.O Box 128

CHIREDZI

NB: The Council offers competitive remuneration commensurate with relevant qualifications and experience this however, will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 28 April 2023