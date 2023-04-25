Pindula
Chiredzi Town Council

Roads Technician (Grade:12)

Chiredzi Town Council
Apr. 28, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on InstagramShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the vacant position that has arisen within Council. 

The incumbent shall be reporting to the Director of works and will be responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Taking charge and supervision of the Roads Section, including the implementation and acquittal of the Road Fund.
  • Preparation, design and costing of Infrastructure Development of Roads, Bridges and Storm Water Drains.
  • Preparing Roads Section work plans and Program of works as well as the section's monthly reports.
  • Coordinating the training and development of subordinates.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A degree in Civil Engineering or a Higher National Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized institution.
  • A minimum of three years' experience on Roads, Bridges and Storm Water Drainage Infrastructure Development.
  • Full membership of Zimbabwe Institute of Engineers (ZIE) or Engineering Council of Zimbabwe (ECZ) will be an added advantage
  • Computer skills with Auto-CAD and GIS knowledge.
  • Knowledge of Local Authority system and previous working experience in a Local Authority or Department of Roads environment will also be an added advantage.
  • Report writing skills.
  • Be in possession of a clean class 4 driver's license.

Other

How to Apply

Applications together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of certified copies of academic and professional qualifications and traceable work experience should be forwarded to undersigned address: 

The Town Secretary

Chiredzi Town Council

69 Inyati Drive

P.O Box 128

CHIREDZI 

NB: The Council offers competitive remuneration commensurate with relevant qualifications and experience this however, will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 28 April 2023

Chiredzi Town Council

Town Council is agro-based and it is the second largest town in Masvingo province, located 201 km from Masvingo. Sugar production is one of the pillars of the Chiredzi`s economy.

Related Jobs

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Director: Works And Estates Department

Deadline:
Nestlé
Nestlé

Fitter & Turners x2

Deadline:
Nestlé
Nestlé

Electrician

Deadline:
ZESA Enterprises (Private) Limited
ZESA Enterprises (Private) Limited

Workshop Manager

Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space agency (ZINGSA)
Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space agency (ZINGSA)

Plumber

Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space agency (ZINGSA)
Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space agency (ZINGSA)

Electrician

Deadline:
Grain Marketing Board (GMB)
Grain Marketing Board (GMB)

Motor Mechanic

Deadline:
NATPRINT
NATPRINT

Journeyperson: Print Finishers x2

Deadline:
Chiredzi Town Council
Chiredzi Town Council

Water Technician (Grade:11)

Deadline:
Municipality Of Beitbridge
Municipality Of Beitbridge

Town Planner

Deadline: