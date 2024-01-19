Roller Operator Grade: 3 (Bulawayo)
Job Description
To operate a Roller in the maintenance of roads in the District.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- Operation of other earth moving equipment an added advantage.
- Certificate of Competence in operating Roller.
- One year working experience in a similar position an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Applications in applicant’s own handwriting clearly marked ”Roller Operator“ supported by certified copies of academic, professional and detailed C.Vs should be submitted to the undersigned:
The Chief Executive Officer
Umguza Rural District Council
56 Jason Moyo
P. O Box 749
Bulawayo
Deadline: 19 January 2024
Umguza Rural District Council
The Umguza Rural District Council was established through an Act of Parliament Rural District Council (Chapter 29:13) and is regulated through the same Act, as a Local Authority.
Umguza Rural District Council is found in the southern part of Zimbabwe. It is one of the seven administrative districts in Matebeleland North province. It also forms part of the sixty one Rural district councils in Zimbabwe. It is located in the South West of the country, and is surrounded by a number of tourist attractions. Its area surrounds the City of Bulawayo. It is bounded by Matopo and Umzingwane Districts in the South East, Bulilima and Tsholotsho in the west, Kusile and Bubi in the North.