Job Description

Safeguarding and PSEAH are organisational priorities. The Safeguarding Manager will lead on maintaining and implementing the safeguarding and PSEAH policies and associated protocols and procedures. The key responsibilities will combine elements of policy and procedure development; capacity building; monitoring; safeguarding report handling, management and investigation; and enforcing compliance and accountability.

The scope of the role covers all aspects of safeguarding and PSEAH related to the CBM Global Secretariat, Technical teams, Country Teams and our projects and programmes. Ensuring CBM Global Members have appropriate safeguarding and PSEAH policies in place is within the scope of this role. Safeguarding and PSEAH incidents within a Member, which are entirely internal to that member and do not relate to or impact upon other CBM Global entities, projects or programmes are outside the scope of this role.

Based: This role can be based in any CBM Global Office. Applications are therefore encouraged from those with the right to work in: Bangladesh, Bolivia, Burkina Faso, Indonesia, Kenya, Lao PDR, Madagascar, Nepal, Nigeria, Philippines, Zimbabwe, as well as Australia, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Switzerland and the UK. Hours: Permanent/Full-time

Salary range: The salary offered will be competitive, dependent on skills and experience, as well as country of location. We offer a local contract.

Duties and Responsibilities

Articulate and promote the strategic importance of safeguarding in all aspects of the organisation’s work. Demonstrate leadership in ensuring that staff, programmes and operations are safe for all programme participants, staff and volunteers.

Continually review, update, maintain and seek to improve an effective organisational level safeguarding and PSEAH system and framework (policies, protocols, procedures etc) across the CBM Global Federation. Ensure the system meets good practice standards and the needs of CBM Global entities (Members, Country Teams, Technical Teams and Secretariat).

Ensure each Country Team has a robust safeguarding and PSEAH framework in place for identifying and mitigating safeguarding and PSEAH risks; enabling reporting; managing incidents; and building capacity of staff and partners

Provide ongoing support, coaching and mentoring to Country Teams to enhance their safeguarding practices

Ensure effective auditing, accountability and report handling procedures related to the safeguarding and PSEAH system are in place and applied.

Ensure all reported safeguarding and PSEAH incidents are managed effectively and expeditiously by ensuring that report handling procedures are properly followed for all reports received that are within the scope of this role.

Maintain and continually develop a network of safeguarding focal points across the CBM Global Federation. Ensure focal points understand their role and are provided with the necessary training to fulfil their responsibilities.

Lead a small team of colleagues within the Federation to provide support to the Safeguarding function, including with incident management.

Ensure they are provided with the necessary training to fulfil their responsibilities

Ensure all aspects of the safeguarding and PSEAH system are clearly communicated across the Federation.

Working with the safeguarding focal points, lead on improving organisational understanding; capacity to implement; and compliance with all aspects of the safeguarding system, throughout the CBM Global Federation

10.Represent CBM Global at global safeguarding networks such as the Keeping Children Safe Coalition etc.

Proactively engage in relevant discussion and debate within the sector, bringing a disability inclusion and partnership perspective.

Working closely with relevant teams and utilising the safeguarding focal points, proactively develop and deliver strategies and actions for developing the capacity of CBM partners with regards to safeguarding and PSEAH.

Working with the network of safeguarding focal points, support CBM Global entities to comply with the safeguarding system and meet their obligations and responsibilities.

Escalate incidents of non-compliance.

Liaise effectively and as necessary with the health, safety and security function within CBM Global

Effectively manage existing Safeguarding budget / resources and maximize opportunities to increase funding in this area via CBM Member Associations.

Produce periodic safeguarding and PSEAH reports for the CBM Global Board Key outcomes expected from this role

CBM Global has a well-established and comprehensive safeguarding system and framework in place.

Staff and entities within CBM Global understand and have the capacity to fulfil their responsibilities with regards to safeguarding and PSEAH.

A network of trained and capacitated safeguarding focal points is maintained.

All safeguarding incidents are managed effectively and expeditiously.

Capacity of partners with regards to safeguarding is enhanced.

Qualifications and Experience

All of the following requirements are essential, unless marked with a * when they are desirable.

CBM Global welcomes applicants from diverse backgrounds and people with lived experience of disability.

Experience and knowledge

Minimum of 4 years’ experience in a dedicated safeguarding role, or in which safeguarding has been the primary responsibility.

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in a safeguarding role at a management level, preferably in an international not-for-profit organisation.

Experience in a safeguarding or similar role, with responsibilities spanning more than 1 country*

Demonstrable track record of success in a senior safeguarding role

Extensive in-depth hands on practical knowledge and experience of safeguarding issues, including legal frameworks, policies, procedures, incident management and good practices.

Understanding of the wider Safeguarding topic within the context of humanitarian and development programmes

Experience of training/capacity building related to safeguarding.

Experience working within a Federation structure*

Experience in the disability sector, with an understanding if inclusive safeguarding practices*

Lived experience of disability*

Skills/competencies/personal qualities:

Outstanding interpersonal, relationship building and people coaching skills.

A self-starter able to work independently. Proactive and resourceful.

Diligent, persistent with excellent attention to detail.

Strategic thinker and a doer. Able to shape strategy and deliver it. Comfortable working at strategic and operational levels.

Ability to work under pressure, with minimum supervision.

Able to hit the ground running and to make a difference in the role from day 1.

Adept at working on multiple things at once and at prioritising.

Influencing others.

Excellent written and verbal communication.

Fluent in English (written and verbal).

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Lik: http://cbmglobal.peoplehr.net/Pages/JobBoard/Opening.aspx?v=c1bccd09-ae51-466c-9814-474f49168d2e

Prepare your CV in English please, as you will need to upload it into our ATS system.

Download and complete the Application Form in English please, as you will need to upload it into our ATS system.

No email applications will be considered. If you have any problems with the system, please redirect them to our email address recruitment@cbm-global.org with the following format: Family Name First Name: Safeguarding Manager, COUNTRY.

Deadline: 23 May 2023