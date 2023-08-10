Safeguards & Monitoring and Evaluation Officer (Harare)
We are an independent conservation organization, striving to sustain the natural world for the benefit of people and wildlife. From individuals and communities to business and government, we are part of a growing coalition calling on world leaders to set nature on the path to recovery by 2030. Together, we seek to protect and restore natural habitats, stop the mass extinction of wildlife, and make the way we produce and consume sustainable.
We are looking for a dynamic, enthusiastic and highly qualified Safeguards & Monitoring and Evaluation Officer to ensure Zimbabwe’s Country Office applies the highest standards to ensure that our conservation programming is compliant with Environmental and Social Safeguards and that our Monitoring and Evaluation adequately informs project decision-making and adaptive management while demonstrably improving the community resilience, and conservation of important habitat in the Kavango-Zambezi (KAZA) Transfrontier Conservation Area.
Contract Type: Fixed Term
Mission of the Department:
Under the direction of the Conservation Manager, guarantee that the County Office conservation program is implemented in accordance with the guidelines and criteria of the WWF's Environmental and Social Safeguards Framework (ESSF). Ensure that the Country Office monitoring, evaluating, and learning (MEL) activities comply with WWF programme management standards and contractual commitments by working closely with program teams, partners, and other relevant stakeholders in implementation sites.
Duties and Responsibilities
Safeguards (50%)
- Assure that all programs adhere to the WWF Environmental Social Safeguard Framework (ESSF) and standards.
- Offer technical advice for the Environmental and Social Screening Framework (ESSF) screening, Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA), Environmental and Social Mitigation Framework (ESMF), and Grievance Redress Mechanisms for WWF activities.
- Establish the grievance redress procedure, oversee its institutionalization, and ensure its execution, including the handling of grievances.
- Track and report on the ESSF, ESMF, and suggestions from related procedures, including comments from partners, consultants, and project beneficiaries.
- Increase the ability of WWF employees and other pertinent parties to comprehend and apply policies connected to the WWF ESSF.
- Contribute information to project reports regarding any emerging problems and the status of safeguards compliance with the ESMF during implementation.
Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (50%)
- Specify the monitoring and evaluation requirements, including those that relate to the Country Office Conservation Program indicators and particular project indicators, and update these criteria as necessary throughout the project's lifespan.
- Ensure project implementation teams are using effective monitoring systems aligned with the project Results Framework and M&E Plans.
- Maintain and administer the M&E database; analyse and aggregate findings to inform specific adaptive management actions critical to project success.
- Work closely with the project staff and partners to establish project baseline data, including the development of tools to collect it.
- Perform regular, systematic reviews of key findings and provide summary conclusions and recommendations (for example capacity building visits to the project sites, mid-term project review plan, impact assessment, and final evaluation).
- Provide technical support to project staff and partners on MEL topics including preparation of project designs and reporting according to Country Office and donor requirements.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of Bachelor’s Degree in Natural Sciences, Economics, Environmental Science, Monitoring and Evaluation, Programme and Project Management and or Natural Resources Management. (A Masters is an added advantage).
- Experience: Minimum of three (3) years of professional experience in an M&E and/or Environmental and Social Safeguards activities for related development projects. Knowledge of Zimbabwe’s Law on Environmental and Social Impact Assessment is an added advantage.
Skills & Competencies:
- Experience working in international organizations, including multi-laterals or bilateral development agencies that operate similar systems.
- High degree of cultural sensitivity and ability to navigate complexity.
- Sound understanding of human rights and humanitarian law, and ability to apply human rights and humanitarian law frameworks to documentation.
- Knowledge and experience on other social issues for example; gender equity, poverty, child protection is preferable.
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
- Ability to develop and facilitate participatory trainings and workshops.
- Works to the highest level of integrity and confidentiality.
- Willing to travel extensively within and outside the Region.
- Aligns with the core values of WWF: Courage, Integrity, Respect & Collaboration.
Other
How to Apply
Email a cover letter and Curriculum Vitae clearly indicating “Safeguards & MEL Officer” in the subject line to hrmanager@wwf.org.zw.
NB: WWF is an equal opportunity employer and committed to having a diverse workforce. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and work permit restrictions apply.
Deadline: 10 August 2023
WWF Zimbabwe
WWF has been working in Zimbabwe since 1985. It is part of WWF International, an international organisation operating in about 100 countries.
WWF Zimbabwe has vast experience in the sustainable use of natural resources and was the first country in Africa to develop an alternative approach to the management of wildlife outside protected areas using community based natural resources management approaches. The goal of the office is to "Contribute to the creation of a Zimbabwe with well managed networks of wild areas that co-exist with a society thriving on a sustainable natural resource based economy”.