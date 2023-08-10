Safeguards & Monitoring and Evaluation Officer (Harare)

Job Description

We are an independent conservation organization, striving to sustain the natural world for the benefit of people and wildlife. From individuals and communities to business and government, we are part of a growing coalition calling on world leaders to set nature on the path to recovery by 2030. Together, we seek to protect and restore natural habitats, stop the mass extinction of wildlife, and make the way we produce and consume sustainable.

We are looking for a dynamic, enthusiastic and highly qualified Safeguards & Monitoring and Evaluation Officer to ensure Zimbabwe’s Country Office applies the highest standards to ensure that our conservation programming is compliant with Environmental and Social Safeguards and that our Monitoring and Evaluation adequately informs project decision-making and adaptive management while demonstrably improving the community resilience, and conservation of important habitat in the Kavango-Zambezi (KAZA) Transfrontier Conservation Area.

Contract Type: Fixed Term