Safety, Health And Environmental Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post. The incumbent will be reporting to the Human Resource and Administration Executive. The position is responsible for coordinating implementation of workplace Safety, Health and Welfare policies.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conducting health and welfare audits to ensure compliance with relevant policies and statutes.

Spearheading the designing of schemes for HIV/AIDS and other infectious diseases in order to reduce and avoid further impact of the diseases and prolong life.

Designing of HIV/AIDS plans and programs with a view to curbing the spread of the virus and rehabilitating the infected and affected through counselling.

Liaison with national bodies on Safety, Health and Environmental activities in order to come up with plans and facilitate compliance with statutes.

Facilitating training and awareness in occupational health and prevention of hazards.

Monitoring staff sick leave trends and recommending appropriate interventions.

Coordination of company wellness programmes.

Administer the company’s medical aid Health Fund.

Qualifications and Experience

An appropriate degree or equivalent professional qualification in the Occupational Health and Safety field Membership of a relevant professional body.

2 years relevant experience.

Competencies and Personal Attributes:

Health management knowledge and skills Analytical skills.

Interpersonal skills.

Report writing skills.

Organisational and management skills.

Counselling skills.

Sound computer literacy.

Class 4 Driver’s license.

Other

How to Apply

Applications meeting the above stated requirements should submit a detailed curriculum vitae and certified copies of proof of qualifications, clearly headed “SAFETY, HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENTAL OFFICER” to:

