Safety, Health & Environment Officer
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experinced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Will be reporting to the Printing Manager, the job exists to coordinate and execute Safety, Health and Environment management programs as well as ensure strict observance and enforcement of the organization’s safety standards and statutory requirements.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assists in carrying out inspections of workplaces and takes necessary action to ensure compliance.
- Assists in responding to and investigating concerns/complaints from workers/ employers and assists in taking appropriate action.
- Assists in investigating accidents or injuries that occur in the workplace.
- Assists in the establishment of workplace safety and health committees.
- Assists in the delivery of related educational programs and disseminates information to the public.
- Assists in carrying out industrial hygiene surveys and with the preparation of various reports, documents and forms.
- Performs other duties as assigned by the Printing Manager.
Qualifications and Experience
- Environmental Studies or Safety, Health and Environment or Related Degree.
- Diploma in Health and Safety Management.
- OSHEMAC or SHATCOR I & II an added advantage.
- Must have 2-3 years relevant experience.
- Experience of printing industry environment will be an added advantage.
Competencies and Attributes:
- Prior experience in safety management.
- Extensive knowledge of health and safety protocols.
- Excellent attention to detail.
- Outstanding communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should submit their applications and Curriculum Vitae with contact telephone numbers and names of at least three (3) referees. Applications should be done online on the google application form accessible on the ZIMSEC website www.zimsec.co.zw.
Applications should be addressed to:
Human Capital Director
Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC)
Head Office Examination Centre
Upper East Road, Mount Pleasant
P.O. BOX CY1464, Causeway
Harare
ZIMSEC is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce and encourages all candidates, irrespective of gender, nationality, religious and ethnical backgrounds, including persons with disabilities, to apply to become a part of the organization.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply to these positions. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 19 July 2023
