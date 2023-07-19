Safety, Health & Environment Officer

Prior experience in safety management.

Extensive knowledge of health and safety protocols.

Excellent attention to detail.

Outstanding communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should submit their applications and Curriculum Vitae with contact telephone numbers and names of at least three (3) referees. Applications should be done online on the google application form accessible on the ZIMSEC website www.zimsec.co.zw.

Applications should be addressed to:

Human Capital Director

Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC)

Head Office Examination Centre

Upper East Road, Mount Pleasant

P.O. BOX CY1464, Causeway

Harare

ZIMSEC is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce and encourages all candidates, irrespective of gender, nationality, religious and ethnical backgrounds, including persons with disabilities, to apply to become a part of the organization.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply to these positions. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 19 July 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message