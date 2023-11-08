Sage Consultant
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Implementing and supporting Sage HR and Payroll system.
- Build and maintain relationships with clients.
- Create compelling sales pitches.
- Good time management.
Qualifications and Experience
- Well versed with the Sage 300 people ,Sage VIP Premier and SBCPP.
- At least 2 years experience in implementing Sage, supporting and Consulting Sage HR and Payroll system.
- Certified with Sage 300 People and Sage VIP Premier.
- Good Communication Skills.
- Excellent Management skills.
Other
How to Apply
Applications must be sent to: Careers.zim@omni4africa.com with a CV and Sage certification and the subject line clearly marked "Application for Sage Consultant Position"
Deadline: 15 November 2023
Omni Africa
Omni Africa was formed in 1997 with its head office in South Africa and branches in Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique. Its credentials are based on its track record of service delivery. We are a leading wholesaler of branded computer hardware, networking equipment and software to business enterprises in the Southern African region, and enjoy the reputation of being a reliable and competitive business partner to businesses in the segments of the market we service.
