Salaries Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

Duties and Responsibilities

Should be able to run the payroll from start to finish and act in place of the salaries officer.

Liaise with the Human Resource Officers to confirm information or data on input sheets.

Update of employees on payroll marking.

Prepare relevant information and payroll for the month.

Send salaries through the bank with correct information relating to individual (s) bank accounts.

Compile a monthly wage-bill analysis for the Division and by Depot as required by management.

Follow up to check and confirm on individual accounts where salaries fail to go through.

Compile information on outstanding salaries at the end of the month and submit to Head Office as required.

Attend to employees and ex-employees NSSA and pension queries.

Calculation of terminal benefits for terminated staff.

Remittance of medical aid and statutory obligations on a monthly basis.

Any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in payroll management.

At least 3 years relevant experience.

Proven knowledge of Belina.

Must have basic understanding of various statutes governing payroll processing with particular focus on pension, tax and Medical Aid.

Personal Attributes:

Good communication skills.

Management skills and administrative skills.

Interpersonal skills.

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by detailed updated curriculum vitae, copies of certified educational and professional qualifications, national identity and three contactable referees clearly showing which position is being applied for, should be addressed and hand delivered to: