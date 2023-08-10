Salaries Clerk (Grade 9)

Job Description

Reporting to the Salaries and Loans Administrator, the successful candidate will ensure that all NSSA employees are paid timeously and that all statutory returns are done so as to create a stable industrial relations climate.

Duties and Responsibilities

Compile payroll input.

Fie reports (wage roll and overall payroll) for safekeeping and auditors/ reference.

Capture input data into the payroll system.

Process payroll for payment processes.

Transmit salaries to the bank.

Reconcile payroll to make sure salaries and deductions are matching the wage bill.

Perform payroll back-ups for safekeeping.

Prepare reports for management accounting.

Dispatch monthly deductions and reports to institutions.

Process staff loans, maintaining of leave days and producing yearly reports for tax and pension purposes.

Prepare reports for finance i.e of all loans deducted per month e.g High Value, advances, Personal Vehicle and Housing.

Prepare wage bill – combining all the four payrolls.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Human Resources, Accounting or Business Studies or equivalent.

Must have 1-3 years practical experience in payroll processing.

Experience in VIP Sage 300 people will be an added advantage.

Competencies & Characteristics:

Numeric Appreciation.

Understanding of taxation systems and labour laws.

Computer literacy & Computer Skills.

Team orientation.

Good interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Those interested in pursuing this opportunity should either hand deliver their applications with CVs and certified copies of professional qualifications to :