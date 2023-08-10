Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount

Zimbabwe Elections 2023

NSSA

Salaries Clerk (Grade 9)

NSSA
Aug. 11, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Reporting to the Salaries and Loans Administrator, the successful candidate will ensure that all NSSA employees are paid timeously and that all statutory returns are done so as to create a stable industrial relations climate.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Compile payroll input.
  • Fie reports (wage roll and overall payroll) for safekeeping and auditors/ reference.
  • Capture input data into the payroll system.
  • Process payroll for payment processes.
  • Transmit salaries to the bank.
  • Reconcile payroll to make sure salaries and deductions are matching the wage bill.
  • Perform payroll back-ups for safekeeping.
  • Prepare reports for management accounting.
  • Dispatch monthly deductions and reports to institutions.
  • Process staff loans, maintaining of leave days and producing yearly reports for tax and pension purposes.
  • Prepare reports for finance i.e of all loans deducted per month e.g High Value, advances, Personal Vehicle and Housing.
  • Prepare wage bill – combining all the four payrolls.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma in Human Resources, Accounting or Business Studies or equivalent.
  • Must have 1-3 years practical experience in payroll processing.
  • Experience in VIP Sage 300 people will be an added advantage.

Competencies & Characteristics:

  • Numeric Appreciation.
  • Understanding of taxation systems and labour laws.
  • Computer literacy & Computer Skills.
  • Team orientation.
  • Good interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Those interested in pursuing this opportunity should either hand deliver their applications with CVs and certified copies of professional qualifications to :

NSSA House

Cnr Sam Nujoma (2nd Street/Selous Avenue)

Harare

Or alternatively post their applications to:

The Deputy Director – Human Resources

National Social Security Authority

PO Box CY 1387

Causeway

Harare

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 11 August 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

NSSA

.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Karo Platinum
Karo Platinum

Site Clerks x2

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC)
Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC)

x3 Accountants (Grade: G4) (Bulawayo, Masvingo & Mutare)

Deadline:
Karo Platinum
Karo Platinum

Tax Accountant

Deadline:
National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd
National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd

Key Accounts Manager (Harare)

Deadline:
National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd
National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd

TOPP Trainee (Harare)

Deadline:
Shepco Industrial Supplies
Shepco Industrial Supplies

Assistant Accountant (Harare)

Deadline:
ZUPCO
ZUPCO

Salaries Assistant (Harare)

Deadline:
International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC)
International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC)

Assistant Finance and Administration

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Investment Analyst (Harare)

Deadline:
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Finance Officer (Bulawayo)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback