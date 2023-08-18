Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Salaries Clerk
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Checks the authenticity and correctness of input before processing payroll.
- Captures payroll input into Paywell System.
- Processes dummy payroll for non managerial staff.
- Attends and corrects payroll queries timeously.
- Prepares manual payroll payments.
- Prepares payroll reconciliation report monthly.
- Prepares payroll variance analysis.
- Files all payroll documents.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 ‘O’ Levels including English and Mathematics/ Accounts.
- Diploma in Business Studies or Salaries Administration or Personnel Management.
- Diploma in Accounting will be an added advantage.
- Class 4 Drivers Licence.
- At Least 3 years relevant experience.
Other
How to Apply
Applications should be sent to the address indicated below:
Chief Human Resource Officer
Rural Electrification Fund
P Bag 250A
Harare
Or email to: reahr@rea.co.zw
NB: The Rural Electrification Fund is an equal opportunity employer. All aspiring candidates are therefore encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 01 September 2023
Rural Electrification Agency (REA)
The Rural Electrification Fund (REF) is a statutory body governed by the Rural Electrification Fund Act (Chapter 13:20). Its background is that Post-independence Zimbabwean Government gave high priority to rural infrastructure development programmes, which included the rural electrification programme.
Website: https://rea.co.zw/
Address: Megawatt House; 44 Samora Machel Ave Harare
P.O Bag 250a Harare
Tel : All Departments: +263 -242 -708110 | 764570 | 791725-30
Cell: +263 772 134 806-9
Fax: +263-242 – 707667
Email: info@rea.co.zw