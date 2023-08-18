Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

Zimbabwe Elections 2023

Rural Electrification Agency (REA)

Salaries Clerk

Rural Electrification Agency (REA)
Sep. 01, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Checks the authenticity and correctness of input before processing payroll.
  • Captures payroll input into Paywell System.
  • Processes dummy payroll for non managerial staff.
  • Attends and corrects payroll queries timeously.
  • Prepares manual payroll payments.
  • Prepares payroll reconciliation report monthly.
  • Prepares payroll variance analysis.
  • Files all payroll documents.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 ‘O’ Levels including English and Mathematics/ Accounts.
  • Diploma in Business Studies or Salaries Administration or Personnel Management.
  • Diploma in Accounting will be an added advantage.
  • Class 4 Drivers Licence.
  • At Least 3 years relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Applications should be sent to the address indicated below:

Chief Human Resource Officer

Rural Electrification Fund

P Bag 250A

Harare

Or email to: reahr@rea.co.zw

NB: The Rural Electrification Fund is an equal opportunity employer. All aspiring candidates are therefore encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 01 September 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Rural Electrification Agency (REA)

The Rural Electrification Fund (REF) is a statutory body governed by the Rural Electrification Fund Act (Chapter 13:20). Its background is that Post-independence Zimbabwean Government gave high priority to rural infrastructure development programmes, which included the rural electrification programme.

Website: https://rea.co.zw/

Address: Megawatt House; 44 Samora Machel Ave Harare

P.O Bag 250a Harare

Tel : All Departments: +263 -242 -708110 | 764570 | 791725-30 

Cell: +263 772 134 806-9

Fax: +263-242 – 707667

Email: info@rea.co.zw

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

EmpowerBank Limited
EmpowerBank Limited

Finance Manager (Harare)

Deadline:
Webdev Group
Webdev Group

Assistant Billing Officer (Harare)

Deadline:
Food and Nutrition Council (FNC)
Food and Nutrition Council (FNC)

Manager Finance

Deadline:
Tsholotsho Rural District Council
Tsholotsho Rural District Council

Town Board Administrator (Grade: 10)

Deadline:
Tsholotsho Rural District Council
Tsholotsho Rural District Council

Town Board Bookkeeper (Grade: 7)

Deadline:
Massbreed Investments t/a FAW Zimbabwe
Massbreed Investments t/a FAW Zimbabwe

Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Deadline:
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences

Administrative Assistant: Non-Current Assets

Deadline:
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences

Assistant Bursar: Non-Current Assets

Deadline:
Chirundu Local Board
Chirundu Local Board

Expenditure Clerk (Grade: 8)

Deadline:
Chirundu Local Board
Chirundu Local Board

Director of Finance

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback