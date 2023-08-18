Salaries Clerk

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Checks the authenticity and correctness of input before processing payroll.

Captures payroll input into Paywell System.

Processes dummy payroll for non managerial staff.

Attends and corrects payroll queries timeously.

Prepares manual payroll payments.

Prepares payroll reconciliation report monthly.

Prepares payroll variance analysis.

Files all payroll documents.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 ‘O’ Levels including English and Mathematics/ Accounts.

Diploma in Business Studies or Salaries Administration or Personnel Management.

Diploma in Accounting will be an added advantage.

Class 4 Drivers Licence.

At Least 3 years relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Applications should be sent to the address indicated below:

Chief Human Resource Officer