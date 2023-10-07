Salaries Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited for interested and suitably qualified persons to fill a vacancy that has arisen in the Group. Please find below the requisite responsibilities, qualifications, skills, and attributes for the vacancy. The position is responsible for running and managing the Group’s payrolls and ensure that salaries and remuneration payments to Group employees are processed efficiently and effectively.

Duties and Responsibilities

Timely and accurately processes the monthly payroll (by the 25th).

Performs accurate salary related payments such as salary advances, loans etc.

Administers all incentive and fringe benefits paid to staff and ensures all payments are compliant with legal requirements.

Checks thoroughly all payroll related payments to ensure zero financial leakages.

Timely resolves all payroll queries.

Reconciles all statutory levy returns and process payment.

Timely processes and pays all trade unions dues.

Reconciles PAYE and remit to ZIMRA on time.

Ensures regulatory compliance with regulatory entities such as Zimra, NSSA,ZIMDEF.

Produces labor legislation compliant pay advices and distribute them correctly.

Triggers the process of staff contract renewals two months before expiry of the contract.

Mantains a ghost free payroll.

Reconcile the salaries bank account and notify of any discrepancies as well as the account's overall status.

Monitors leave liability to ensure that its kept under control and advises on potentially problematic leave accruals.

Produces external payroll reports.

Prepares reconciliation report for all new engagements and terminations and adjustments for payment to various Medical Aid Societies.

Monitors internal equity.

Ensures correct, accurate and up to date filing for all payment records

Administers back-up of the payroll system for the Group for disaster management and business continuity.

Qualifications and Experience

HND/ Degree in Human Resources Management.

Diploma in payroll Administration an added advantage.

At least one year experience in Payroll Administration.

Experience with Belina payroll or any other Payroll package.

Good technical and numerical proficiency.

Strong attention to detail.

Good communication and customer service skills.

Honest and reliable.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.