Sales Administrator (Harare)

Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioined post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to Supervisor when Sales Manager not around.

Check log sheets physically daily and agree with Accounts Clerk about Head Office sales and log sheet totals. These figures are to be captured and processed daily on the laptop.

Agree on totals as per template shown. Compare your sales total to supervisors or Sales Manager previous end of day sales update to make sure all figures are correct. Any variances to be reported to Sales Manager or accountant.

Capture fuel usage data vs kgs sold.

Do stock recon on both log sheet and Fillers sales update report. These figures are to be captured daily Onto the laptop in The Daily and Total sites files

Compile weekly reports on all sites.

Will be issued a site they oversee and to make sure such site is open on time: details on such requirements will be shared.

Weekend duty to monitor sites is expected on shared duty rotation.

File away all log sheets as they come.

Report to Supervisor or Sales Manager on all scale recording variances according to the sites they have been assigned for them to sign off.

All log sheets to be handed to the Supervisor responsible for their designated sites. These are to be signed off on with the Supervisor’s signature before handing them in to Sales Manager.

To participate in weekly sales meetings.

Site visits and Walk Throughs mandatory.

Monthly report to be done by 2nd day of following month and sent to Sales manager for verification.

To ensure sites that require Fuel for their generators are paid for on the 1st of every month.

Qualifications and Experience

Honours Degree in Business Administration or Accounting & any other related field.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their applications on: lpgasrecruitment@gmail.com & highlight position being applied for.

Deadline: 23 June 2023

