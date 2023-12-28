Sales Agents
First Mutual
Job Description
We are seeking motivated sales agents to sell our health insurance product in the following towns and cities: Harare, Bulawayo, Kwekwe, Gweru, Mutare, Masvingo and Chinhoyi.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Selling health insurance product in the informal sector.
- Follow ups on premium payments.
- Participate in market activations such as Blitz and Roadshows.
- Keeping a database of both new clients and prospective clients.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 5 ‘O’ Levels.
- Sales and Marketing qualification will be an added advantage.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
- Willingness to learn and adapt to new sales techniques.
Other
How to Apply
All applications should be addressed to: MicromedFMHC@firstmutual.co.zw, clearly stating " Sales Agents" under the subject line and the preferred city.
Deadline: 27 December 2023
First Mutual Holdings Limited is a leading financial management group in Zimbabwe offering services in risk management, wealth creation and wealth management in the insurance sector.
