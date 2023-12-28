Pindula|Search Pindula
First Mutual

Sales Agents

First Mutual
Dec. 27, 2023
Job Description

We are seeking motivated sales agents to sell our health insurance product in the following towns and cities: Harare, Bulawayo, Kwekwe, Gweru, Mutare, Masvingo and Chinhoyi.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Selling health insurance product in the informal sector.
  • Follow ups on premium payments.
  • Participate in market activations such as Blitz and Roadshows.
  • Keeping a database of both new clients and prospective clients.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 5 ‘O’ Levels.
  • Sales and Marketing qualification will be an added advantage.
  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
  • Willingness to learn and adapt to new sales techniques.

Other

How to Apply

All applications should be addressed to: MicromedFMHC@firstmutual.co.zw, clearly stating " Sales Agents" under the subject line and the preferred city.

Deadline: 27 December 2023

First Mutual

First Mutual Holdings Limited is a leading financial management group in Zimbabwe offering services in risk management, wealth creation and wealth management in the insurance sector.

