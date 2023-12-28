Job Description

We are seeking motivated sales agents to sell our health insurance product in the following towns and cities: Harare, Bulawayo, Kwekwe, Gweru, Mutare, Masvingo and Chinhoyi.

Duties and Responsibilities

Selling health insurance product in the informal sector.

Follow ups on premium payments.

Participate in market activations such as Blitz and Roadshows.

Keeping a database of both new clients and prospective clients.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 5 ‘O’ Levels.

Sales and Marketing qualification will be an added advantage.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Willingness to learn and adapt to new sales techniques.

Other

How to Apply

All applications should be addressed to: MicromedFMHC@firstmutual.co.zw, clearly stating " Sales Agents" under the subject line and the preferred city.

Deadline: 27 December 2023