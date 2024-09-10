Pindula|Search Pindula
Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Sales Agents Harare x50 (Harare)

Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Sep. 30, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

We are seeking motivated sales agents to sell our products and services. This is a commission-based pay opportunity with unlimited earning potential.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
  • At least 5 ‘O’ Levels.
  • Experience in sales, especially selling insurance products.
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
  • Willingness to learn and adapt to new sales techniques.

Other

How to Apply

If you are a self-starter with a passion for sales, we want to hear from you! Please submit your CV to:

The Administrator

Corporate 24 Healthcare

6 Bath Road

Harare

OR email to: recruitment@corp24med.com

Please clearly state the position you are applying for on the subject line.

Deadline: 30 September 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Website
+263 242 250203
Infor@Corp24med.Com

An award-winning hospital group which was established in November 2009. We are visible in Zimbabwe's 2 major cities, Harare and Bulawayo. Since inception continuous improvement has seen us setting up world class state of the art facilities.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC)
Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC)

September 2024 Intake: Rehabilitation Technicians’ Training School

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback