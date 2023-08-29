Sales Agents
Job Description
Are you a natural salesperson? We are recruiting sales agents in our branch network to sell the Bank’s products and services. This is an opportunity for you to grow with the Bank if you have the confidence to embark on a career in sales.
The Sales Agent positions are based in the following towns: Bulawayo, Chinhoyi, Gweru, Harare, Masvingo and Mutare.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Work with the National Sales Manager in effective execution of sales strategies to achieve set targets.
- Responsible for generating new customer leads and closing them efficiently and effectively.
- Lead generation, pipeline creation and the conversion of such into business customers.
- Report on market intelligence and areas of product development.
- Identify potential business strategic alliances while selling.
- Constant communication with onboarded clientele to increase activity ratio.
- Ensure customer satisfaction through regular engagement.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum degree in Marketing, Business Studies, Banking and Finance, Economics or equivalent.
- A minimum of 1 year experience in financial industry sales.
- Excellent relationship building skills and the ability to interact at all levels.
- Excellent written and oral communication skills.
- Self-starter with excellent sales pitching skills.
- Ability to work under pressure independently or in a team.
- A Clean Class 4 driver’s license and a Defensive driver’s license a must have.
- Excellent report writing skills.
Other
How to Apply
All Interested and qualified applicants must email their detailed Curriculum Vitae, application letter and educational qualifications to: recruitment@nbs.co.zw clearly stating their preferred location.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 30 August 2023
National Building Society
National Building Society Limited (“NBS”) is a Registered Building Society under the Building Society Act chapter 24:20.