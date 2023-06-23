Sales Agents x10 (Harare)

Job Description
We are seeking motivated sales agents to sell our products and services. This is a commission-based pay opportunity with unlimited earning potential.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
- At least 5 ‘O’ Levels
- Experience in sales.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
- Willingness to learn and adapt to new sales techniques.
How to Apply
If you are a self-starter with a passion for sales, we want to hear from you! Please submit your CV to:
The Administrator
Corporate 24 Healthcare
6 Bath Road
Harare
OR email to recruitment@corp24med.com
NB: Please clearly state the position you are applying for on the subject line.
Deadline: 30 July 2023
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
An award-winning hospital group which was established in November 2009. We are visible in Zimbabwe's 2 major cities, Harare and Bulawayo. Since inception continuous improvement has seen us setting up world class state of the art facilities.
