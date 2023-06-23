Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Sales Agents x10 (Harare)

Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Jun. 30, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

We are seeking motivated sales agents to sell our products and services. This is a commission-based pay opportunity with unlimited earning potential.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
  • At least 5 ‘O’ Levels
  • Experience in sales.
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
  • Willingness to learn and adapt to new sales techniques.

Other

How to Apply

If you are a self-starter with a passion for sales, we want to hear from you! Please submit your CV to:

The Administrator

Corporate 24 Healthcare

6 Bath Road

Harare

OR email to recruitment@corp24med.com

NB: Please clearly state the position you are applying for on the subject line.

Deadline: 30 July 2023

Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Website
+263 242 250203
Infor@Corp24med.Com

An award-winning hospital group which was established in November 2009. We are visible in Zimbabwe's 2 major cities, Harare and Bulawayo. Since inception continuous improvement has seen us setting up world class state of the art facilities.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Zimbabwe Centre of High Performance Computing (ZCHPC)
Zimbabwe Centre of High Performance Computing (ZCHPC)

Marketing And Business Development Officer (Harare)

Deadline:
Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)
Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)

Sales Administrator (Harare)

Deadline:
Powertel
Powertel

Product Specialist (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback