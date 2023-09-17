Sales Analyst: National Foods Wholesale (Harare)

Job Description

Become a part of our Customer Operations Team as together we feed and nourish the nation!

We are thrilled to announce the opening of a job opportunity for an exceptionally talented Analyst to join our Sales Team.

The Sales Analyst will be responsible for the generation, analysis, and circulation of business performance statistics for the group as well as providing data analysis for group-wide, cross-functional teams in line with the sales and customer operations plan. This individual must be a detail-oriented and proven self-starter with the ability to drive success through exceptional initiative and independent work ethic. This position will be highly instrumental in supporting the Customer Operations Manager and Sales Teams with accurate and on-time sales statistics and sales operational planning.