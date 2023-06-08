Job Description

We have been exclusively retained by our client, a well-established manufacturer and supplier of fast-moving consumer goods in the agro-processing industry to assist with the recruitment and selection of a suitably qualified and experienced candidate to fill the critical role of Sales and Distribution Manager. The incumbent will be responsible for driving topline performance to achieve national sales volume and turnover targets as well as delivering the operating plan and strategic path for sales, marketing and distribution for the whole range of Milling and Prepacks products. The position reports to the Business Unit Head.

Duties and Responsibilities

To develop and implement marketing, sales and distribution strategies for products.

Develop the business through new customer recruitment, identifying and exploiting business growth opportunities, developing new markets for products and customer relationship management.

Make recommendations regarding the development and introduction of new products and policies on pricing and distribution.

Qualifications and Experience

Must be a holder of a Degree in Marketing and Sales Management/ Business Studies/ International

Marketing or equivalent.

A post graduate professional qualification/ relevant Master's degree will be an added advantage.

A minimum of 10 years' experience in the agro-processing and FMCG sector, 5 of which should be at a Senior Management level.

Strong understanding of customer and market dynamics.

Strong trade, marketing and distribution skills.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified Candidates are required to submit their CVs to: florence.chidziya@proservehr.com or calistas.bumhira@proservehr.com

Deadline: 16 June 2023