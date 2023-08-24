Sales and Export Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

Organic Africa, with its partners B’Ayoba, KaZa, La Rochelle Centre and Stevia Zimbabwe, embodies the future of farming in Africa. Organic Africa is the leading producer of organic and Fair-trade produce in Southern Africa. We are a socially responsible entrepreneurship cultivating high value certified products together with our partner farmers and wild collectors for the global market. We are committed to social, environmental, and economic sustainability.

Purpose: To ensure that the short-, medium- & long-term sales viability of the organisation by implementing the agreed sale & marketing strategies. Reports to: Sales & Export Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Obtains current & comprehensive data & information on the marketing trends & quality requirements to advise production team for compliance.

Implements annual sales plans in line with strategic objectives & targets.

Maintains effective customer relationships.

Keep record of local & export process for each export sale to ensure goods are received by customers on time, within cost & to specification.

Monitors existing & identifies new markets & market opportunities.

Maintains effective & efficient network & market analysis to ensure competitor activity is known & threats mitigated where necessary.

Debtors’ management.

Performance of any other related duties by management.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in marketing management or similar.

• 1 Years work experience.

• Enthusiasm for the field of Marketing and eager to learn and grow within the structures.

• Excellent communication, negotiation, and presentation skills.

• Ability to manage a multi-segment account portfolio.

• Proficient in the use of MS Office skills (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint). Marketing on social media platforms experience will be an added advantage.

• Ability to prioritize both in terms of workload and in prioritizing which initiatives / actions will have the greatest business impact.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the minimum requirements and are interested in the position, please request for an application form from: recruitment@organicafrica.biz. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.