Sales and Marketing Attachee (Mutare)

Job Description

Secondary Book Press (Pvt) Ltd is inviting applications from suitably qualified personnel to fill in the post of a Sales and Marketing Attaché. The incumbent will report to the Sales and Marketing Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Welcoming customers by greeting and offering them assistance.

Advising customers information on products.

Keeping customers informed by notifying them of preferred customer sales and future merchandise of potential interest.

Help determine pricing schedules for quotes, promotions, and negotiations.

Processing payments by totalling purchases; processing checks, cash, and store or other credit cards.

Answering customer questions about credit terms, products, prices and availability.

Processing quotations, orders, delivery notes and receipts.

Opening and closing cash registers, performing tasks such as counting money and making deposits.

Computing sales prices, total purchases and receive and process cash or credit payment.

Contributing to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Performing any other duties that may be necessary or are assigned by management from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Studying towards a Degree/ Diploma in Sales and Marketing.

Excellent command of English.

Good customer service skills.

Someone who is detail oriented.

Other

How to Apply

All interested and qualified candidates must email their current CVs, certified copies of educational or professional qualifications to careers@secondarybookpress.co.zw. Clearly state the position you are applying for in the subject line.

Alternatively, you can drop CVs at Secondary Book Press head offices; 4th Floor, CABS CENTRE, 74 Jason Moyo, (Cnr Jason Moyo & 2nd Street), Harare