Sales and Marketing Attachee (Mutare)
Job Description
Secondary Book Press (Pvt) Ltd is inviting applications from suitably qualified personnel to fill in the post of a Sales and Marketing Attaché. The incumbent will report to the Sales and Marketing Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Welcoming customers by greeting and offering them assistance.
- Advising customers information on products.
- Keeping customers informed by notifying them of preferred customer sales and future merchandise of potential interest.
- Help determine pricing schedules for quotes, promotions, and negotiations.
- Processing payments by totalling purchases; processing checks, cash, and store or other credit cards.
- Answering customer questions about credit terms, products, prices and availability.
- Processing quotations, orders, delivery notes and receipts.
- Opening and closing cash registers, performing tasks such as counting money and making deposits.
- Computing sales prices, total purchases and receive and process cash or credit payment.
- Contributing to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.
- Performing any other duties that may be necessary or are assigned by management from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying towards a Degree/ Diploma in Sales and Marketing.
- Excellent command of English.
- Good customer service skills.
- Someone who is detail oriented.
Other
How to Apply
All interested and qualified candidates must email their current CVs, certified copies of educational or professional qualifications to careers@secondarybookpress.co.zw. Clearly state the position you are applying for in the subject line.
Alternatively, you can drop CVs at Secondary Book Press head offices; 4th Floor, CABS CENTRE, 74 Jason Moyo, (Cnr Jason Moyo & 2nd Street), Harare
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 17 August 2023
Secondary Book Press
Secondary Book Press is an independent publishing company that focuses on publishing books from Early Childhood Development (ECD) to Tertiary Level. It was established under Private Business Corporation (Chapter 24:11) with the aim of producing quality books that can help the education sector in Africa to grow to its full potential but it started trading in April 2018 after the invention of the New Curriculum in Zimbabwe.