Sales and Marketing Executive (Harare)
Braford Investments
Job Description
Looking for an outgoing, self driven individual able to work in a team.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Selling Lubricants.
- Pursue and achieve set volume targets.
- Develop and Implement specific sales activities and marketing strategies to reach existing clients and new markets.
- Follow up new contacts,prospects,leads and refferals.
- Educate and train customers on products.
- Solve customer querries, gather market intelligence etc.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Sales/Marketing/ Business Studies or related fields.
- At least 2 years in the field.
- Lubricant selling experience will be an added advantage.
- Good planning, communication and negotiating skills are a prerequisite.
Other
How to Apply
Email CV to: salesagents2016@gmail.com
Deadline: 22 March 2024
Braford lubricants is a division of Braford Investments (Pvt) Limited, a Zimbabwean company incorporated in January 2003. The division specializes in the distribution and retailing of lubricants. For the past 18 years we have been a reliable and trusted supplier of quality lubricants to the Zimbabwean market, with a range that includes: automotive, industrial and specialty oils.