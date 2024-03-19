Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Braford Investments

Sales and Marketing Executive (Harare)

Braford Investments
Mar. 22, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Looking for an outgoing, self driven individual able to work in a team.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Selling Lubricants.
  • Pursue and achieve set volume targets.
  • Develop and Implement specific sales activities and marketing strategies to reach existing clients and new markets.
  • Follow up new contacts,prospects,leads and refferals.
  • Educate and train customers on products.
  • Solve customer querries, gather market intelligence etc.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Sales/Marketing/ Business Studies or related fields.
  • At least 2 years in the field.
  • Lubricant selling experience will be an added advantage.
  • Good planning, communication and negotiating skills are a prerequisite.

Other

How to Apply

Email CV to: salesagents2016@gmail.com

Deadline: 22 March 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Braford Investments

Website
+263-242-446446
sales@braford.co.zw

Braford lubricants is a division of Braford Investments (Pvt) Limited, a Zimbabwean company incorporated in January 2003. The division specializes in the distribution and retailing of lubricants. For the past 18 years we have been a reliable and trusted supplier of quality lubricants to the Zimbabwean market, with a range that includes: automotive, industrial and specialty oils.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback