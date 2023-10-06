Sales and Marketing Graduate Trainee (Harare)
Job Description
The purpose of the job is to establish, develop and maintain customer relationships that promote and enhance sales performance of the company vehicle brands.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationships.
- Reach out to customer leads through cold calling, customer visits and trade shows.
- Expedite the resolution of customer problems and complaints to maximize satisfaction.
- Achieve agreed upon sales targets and outcomes within schedule.
- Conduct market research to identify trends, opportunities, and customer preferences.
- Assist in developing marketing strategies and campaigns.
- Create engaging content for marketing.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business Administration, or a related field.
- Recent graduate.
- Strong quantitative, communication and networking skills.
- Demonstratable computer skills in spreadsheets and word processing.
- Clean class 4 Driver's license.
- Strong creative thinking and problem-solving skills.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Knowledge of marketing principles and techniques.
- Familiarity with social media platforms and digital marketing strategies.
How to Apply
Interested, send application letter, detailed CV and certified academic certificates to: Willowvale Motor Industries, Cnr Dagenham & Gleneagles Roads, Southerton, Harare or email to: csamkange@wmmi.co.zw
Deadline: 06 October 2023
Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd
The Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd. is an automobile and commercial vehicle manufacturer in Zimbabwe. Willowvale Motor Industries (WMI) was established in 1961 when Ford Motor Corporation of Canada imported a complete assembly plant to assemble Ford motor vehicles for the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland. The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) bought the company in 1967 for contractual assembly.