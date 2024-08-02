Sales and Marketing intern (Harare)
First Pack Marketing
Job Description
We are looking for Marketing Interns who can assist the marketing team with projects and initiatives. Professionals in this role must be able to conduct relevant market research, examine data, and run marketing campaigns across several channels. The ideal candidate is creative, has excellent communication skills, and is excited to learn new skills and work well with others.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To be advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying towards a degree in Marketing.
Other
How to Apply
If interested please send your CVs to: hr@firstpack.co.zw
First Pack Marketing
First Pack is a "One Stop Shop" for Computer Consumables, Hardware and Stationery. The company has done well in terms of market share, capital base, human resource expertise, branch network and service quality.
