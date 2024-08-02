Pindula|Search Pindula
First Pack Marketing

Sales and Marketing intern (Harare)

First Pack Marketing
Aug. 08, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

We are looking for Marketing Interns who can assist the marketing team with projects and initiatives. Professionals in this role must be able to conduct relevant market research, examine data, and run marketing campaigns across several channels. The ideal candidate is creative, has excellent communication skills, and is excited to learn new skills and work well with others.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To be advised.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Studying towards a degree in Marketing.

Other

How to Apply

If interested please send your CVs to: hr@firstpack.co.zw

Generate a Whatsapp Message

First Pack Marketing

Website
+263 8688 002256
enquiries@firstpack.co.zw

First Pack is a "One Stop Shop" for Computer Consumables, Hardware and Stationery. The company has done well in terms of market share, capital base, human resource expertise, branch network and service quality.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Student Interns: ICT x4

Deadline:
TIMB
TIMB

Students on Attachment: Operations x6 (Harare)

Deadline:
TIMB
TIMB

Students on Attachment: ICT x3 (Harare)

Deadline:
TIMB
TIMB

Student on Attachment: Procurement (Harare)

Deadline:
TIMB
TIMB

Students on Attachment: Human Capital and Administration x2 (Harare)

Deadline:
TIMB
TIMB

Student on Attachment: Public Affairs (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback