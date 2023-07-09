Sales and Marketing Manager (Bulawayo)

Job Description

A company in the concrete mix sector is searching for an incumbent who will lead and grow Sales, Marketing and Business Development aspects of the ready - mix concrete business.

Duties and Responsibilities

Oversee the overall business development processes as well as business management not limited to branding, communication, marketing and advertising.

Develop business for specific clients assigned by the management to make the organization the preferred supplier to their project.

Oversight for daily operations, including dispatch & delivery, quality control, and strong customer service.

Drive sales performance through continuous improvement initiatives that meet or exceed company goals.

Establish overall sales direction, set pricing goals on every day accounts, tactical guidance on commercial bid projects, and hands on involvement with key account management.

Provide leadership and oversight of sales and marketing efforts resulting in maximum product sales, meeting or exceeding customer expectations, and driving maximum profitability.

Provide advice and support to team during the job bidding process.

Register the organisation with all potential Contractors, Clients, Customers and other beneficial bodies and obtaining all requirements and specifications.

Achieve a satisfactory level of business development within the specified client base.

Work with Organization to establish long-range goals, strategies, plans, and policies.

Build effective teams and develop direct reports for future opportunities.

Qualifications and Experience

Sales and Marketing Degree.

Concrete technology certificate/ Diploma.

Professional accreditation.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send copies of their CVs to: careerszwe@gmail.com

Deadline: 16 June 2023