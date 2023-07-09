Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount
Vivata Capital

Sales and Marketing Manager (Bulawayo)

Vivata Capital
Jul. 16, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

A company in the concrete mix sector is searching for an incumbent who will lead and grow Sales, Marketing and Business Development aspects of the ready - mix concrete business.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Oversee the overall business development processes as well as business management not limited to branding, communication, marketing and advertising.
  • Develop business for specific clients assigned by the management to make the organization the preferred supplier to their project.
  • Oversight for daily operations, including dispatch &amp; delivery, quality control, and strong customer service.
  • Drive sales performance through continuous improvement initiatives that meet or exceed company goals.
  • Establish overall sales direction, set pricing goals on every day accounts, tactical guidance on commercial bid projects, and hands on involvement with key account management.
  • Provide leadership and oversight of sales and marketing efforts resulting in maximum product sales, meeting or exceeding customer expectations, and driving maximum profitability.
  • Provide advice and support to team during the job bidding process.
  • Register the organisation with all potential Contractors, Clients, Customers and other beneficial bodies and obtaining all requirements and specifications.
  • Achieve a satisfactory level of business development within the specified client base.
  • Work with Organization to establish long-range goals, strategies, plans, and policies.
  • Build effective teams and develop direct reports for future opportunities.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Sales and Marketing Degree.
  • Concrete technology certificate/ Diploma.
  • Professional accreditation.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send copies of their CVs to: careerszwe@gmail.com

Deadline: 16 June 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Vivata Capital

Website
+263 242 783 015
info@vivatacapital.co.za

Vivata Capital’s focus is on the creation and execution of innovative investment strategies. Our investments are selected based on economic fundamentals which allow us to achieve superior returns through a disciplined, value oriented investment approach.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Teecherz Home & Office
Teecherz Home & Office

Marketing Manager (Harare)

Deadline:
Croco Motors
Croco Motors

Parts Salesperson (Chiredzi)

Deadline:
Teecherz Home & Office
Teecherz Home & Office

Branch Manager (Mutare)

Deadline:
Teecherz Home & Office
Teecherz Home & Office

Salesperson (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
CIMAS
CIMAS

Marketing Officer (Harare)

Deadline:
Cake Fairy
Cake Fairy

Marketing (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Switzview Wealth Management
Switzview Wealth Management

Marketing Officer (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback