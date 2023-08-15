Sales And Marketing Manager: Liquor Shop (Harare)

Job Description

Sales and Marketing Management for Liquor Products.

Duties and Responsibilities

Sales and Marketing Strategies for Liquor Products.

Business Development for Liquor Products.

Sales and Marketing Plans and Budgets.

Online Sales and Marketing.

Product research and development.

Promotions and Campaigns.

Customer Relationships and Liaison.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of a Degree in Marketing, Sales, Business or relevant equivalent.

At least 5 years high level experience in marketing management.

Knowledge of the Liquor Sales is essential.

Strong understanding of current online sales and marketing concepts.

Excellent customer service.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV to the following email address: htafricaholdings@gmail.com

Deadline: 25 September 2023