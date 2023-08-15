Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Sales And Marketing Manager: Liquor Shop (Harare)
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Job Description
Sales and Marketing Management for Liquor Products.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Sales and Marketing Strategies for Liquor Products.
- Business Development for Liquor Products.
- Sales and Marketing Plans and Budgets.
- Online Sales and Marketing.
- Product research and development.
- Promotions and Campaigns.
- Customer Relationships and Liaison.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum of a Degree in Marketing, Sales, Business or relevant equivalent.
- At least 5 years high level experience in marketing management.
- Knowledge of the Liquor Sales is essential.
- Strong understanding of current online sales and marketing concepts.
- Excellent customer service.
Other
How to Apply
Send your CV to the following email address: htafricaholdings@gmail.com
Deadline: 25 September 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Browse Jobs
A Holdings company covering Auctioneering, Real Estate, Microfinance, Forex Exchange, Gaming, Advertising, Design, Printing and Manufacturing.
Related Jobs
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Sales Executive for Batoka Africa
Deadline:
Teecherz Home & Office
Marketing Manager (Harare)
Deadline:
Telco
Sales Executive (Bulawayo)
Deadline:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
Business Development Specialist
Deadline:
SME Association of Zimbabwe
Sales rep for ID card supplier (Harare)
Deadline:
SME Association of Zimbabwe
GT Sales rep (Indoor and outdoor advertising company)
Deadline:
Teecherz Home & Office
Quality Controller (Bulawayo)
Deadline: