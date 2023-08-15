Pindula|Search Pindula
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings

Sales And Marketing Manager: Liquor Shop (Harare)

Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Sep. 25, 2023
Job Description

Sales and Marketing Management for Liquor Products.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Sales and Marketing Strategies for Liquor Products.
  • Business Development for Liquor Products.
  • Sales and Marketing Plans and Budgets.
  • Online Sales and Marketing.
  • Product research and development.
  • Promotions and Campaigns.
  • Customer Relationships and Liaison.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Minimum of a Degree in Marketing, Sales, Business or relevant equivalent.
  • At least 5 years high level experience in marketing management.
  • Knowledge of the Liquor Sales is essential.
  • Strong understanding of current online sales and marketing concepts.
  • Excellent customer service.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV to the following email address: htafricaholdings@gmail.com

Deadline: 25 September 2023

A Holdings company covering Auctioneering, Real Estate, Microfinance, Forex Exchange, Gaming, Advertising, Design, Printing and Manufacturing.

