Sales and Marketing Officer

Job Description

Applications are invited for the above mentioned post at the University of Zimbabwe Agro-Industrial Park.

The main purpose for this position is to promote and grow sales through marketing strategies, face to face customer interactions and providing excellent customer service and product quality to ensure repeat orders.

Duties and Responsibilities

Cultivating and maintaining relationships with customers and understanding their needs and providing solutions to their challenges.

Achievement of sales target.

Assessing competition pricing and product offering to maximise selling prices and profitability.

Monitoring changes and opportunities in the market to grow sales.

Balancing rate of sales on different product lines to ensure no build ups from production.

Presentation of weekly, monthly and quarterly sales performances to management and stakeholders.

Implementing and managing the selling strategies.

Maintaining an up-to-date order book visually available for all.

Implementing training programs for all subordinates and inductees in the business to align with company culture and performance.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing or equivalent.

Strong organisational, interpersonal and leadership skills.

At least 2 years’ working experience in marketing produce for a manufacturing company.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:

DEPUTY REGISTRAR, HUMAN RESOURCES

University of Zimbabwe

P O Box MP167

Mount Pleasant

HARARE

NB: The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore, men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 09 June 2023