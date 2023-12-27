Sales and Marketing Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Our diverse firm is looking for a versatile professional to be responsible for the sales and marketing function of the organization. The incumbent must be able to develop marketing strategies that are effective and develop a robust market and promote the publishing portfolio. Desirably, the individual must be a self starter with the ability to work under minimum supervision, whilst delivering marketing and sales results.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for the sales and marketing activities of the business.

Engaging potential customers on our services.

Coordinating our publications and portfolio, including marketing publications and interacting with potential advertisers.

Marketing advertising space and acquiring customers to advertise in the publication.

Maintaining client database and filling project reports.

Marketing the organisation`s consulting services.

Promoting publications of the consulting group.

Handling inquiries for consulting projects.

Managing customer communications and complaints handling.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Marketing/ Sales/ Business Management or related field.

At least 2 years` experience.

Knowledge of ISO 900:2015 is an added advantage.

Experience in Publishing industry is an added advantage.

Experience in consultancy industry is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must send CVs to: certifiedtalents.recruit@gmail.com with a subject line Sales and Marketing Officer. Female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 28 December 2023