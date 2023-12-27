Pindula|Search Pindula
M&J Consultancy

Sales and Marketing Officer (Harare)

M&J Consultancy
Dec. 28, 2023
Job Description

Our diverse firm is looking for a versatile professional to be responsible for the sales and marketing function of the organization. The incumbent must be able to develop marketing strategies that are effective and develop a robust market and promote the publishing portfolio. Desirably, the individual must be a self starter with the ability to work under minimum supervision, whilst delivering marketing and sales results.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Responsible for the sales and marketing activities of the business.
  • Engaging potential customers on our services.
  • Coordinating our publications and portfolio, including marketing publications and interacting with potential advertisers.
  • Marketing advertising space and acquiring customers to advertise in the publication.
  • Maintaining client database and filling project reports.
  • Marketing the organisation`s consulting services.
  • Promoting publications of the consulting group.
  • Handling inquiries for consulting projects.
  • Managing customer communications and complaints handling.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma in Marketing/ Sales/ Business Management or related field.
  • At least 2 years` experience.
  • Knowledge of ISO 900:2015 is an added advantage.
  • Experience in Publishing industry is an added advantage.
  • Experience in consultancy industry is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must send CVs to: certifiedtalents.recruit@gmail.com with a subject line Sales and Marketing Officer. Female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 28 December 2023

M&J Consultancy

Website
+263 717 553 672
info@mjconsultants.co.zw

We’re an advisory services entity established in Zimbabwe to provide quality professional services with fresh and innovative solutions that have been tailor-made to address the taxation and company secretarial requirements of our ever-expanding clientele.

Contacts: +263 717 553 672, +263 719 635 307, +263 86 77 00 888 4/5

Address: 4th Floor, Bard House. 69 Samora Machel Avenue Harare

