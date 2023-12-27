Sales and Marketing Officer (Harare)
Job Description
Our diverse firm is looking for a versatile professional to be responsible for the sales and marketing function of the organization. The incumbent must be able to develop marketing strategies that are effective and develop a robust market and promote the publishing portfolio. Desirably, the individual must be a self starter with the ability to work under minimum supervision, whilst delivering marketing and sales results.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for the sales and marketing activities of the business.
- Engaging potential customers on our services.
- Coordinating our publications and portfolio, including marketing publications and interacting with potential advertisers.
- Marketing advertising space and acquiring customers to advertise in the publication.
- Maintaining client database and filling project reports.
- Marketing the organisation`s consulting services.
- Promoting publications of the consulting group.
- Handling inquiries for consulting projects.
- Managing customer communications and complaints handling.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Marketing/ Sales/ Business Management or related field.
- At least 2 years` experience.
- Knowledge of ISO 900:2015 is an added advantage.
- Experience in Publishing industry is an added advantage.
- Experience in consultancy industry is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates must send CVs to: certifiedtalents.recruit@gmail.com with a subject line Sales and Marketing Officer. Female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 28 December 2023
M&J Consultancy
We’re an advisory services entity established in Zimbabwe to provide quality professional services with fresh and innovative solutions that have been tailor-made to address the taxation and company secretarial requirements of our ever-expanding clientele.
Contacts: +263 717 553 672, +263 719 635 307, +263 86 77 00 888 4/5
Address: 4th Floor, Bard House. 69 Samora Machel Avenue Harare