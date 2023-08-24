Sales and Marketing Officer (Hwedza)

Job Description

Green Feathers Farm (Pvt) Ltd is inviting applications from suitably qualified personnel to fill in the post of sales and marketing officer.

The farming business is situated about 120 km southeast of Harare ( Wedza District). The main pillars of production are horticulture, field crops (tobacco), livestock, and agro-tourism.

Duties and Responsibilities

Help determine pricing schedules for produce, promotions, and negotiations.

Answering customer questions about credit terms, products, prices and availability.

Processing quotations, orders, delivery notes and receipts.

Computing sales prices, total purchases and process cash or credit payment.

Liaise with stakeholders and vendors to promote success of activities and enhance the company’s presence.

Finds ways to sell farm produce in the face of a down market.

Support the marketing manager in overseeing the department’s operations

Plan advertising and promotional campaigns for products or services on a variety of media (social, print etc.)

Performing any other duties that may be necessary or are assigned by management from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree or Diploma in Marketing.

Certificate in Digital Marketing.

Two years post-graduation experience.

Good interpersonal skills.

Ability to work under pressure.

Prior experience in agro business is an added advantage.

Willingness to relocate, stay and live on the farm is a pre-requisite.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their applications accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: gffvacancy@gmail.com clearly stating the position being applied for as your email subject reference for example: (Application for sales and marketing offer).