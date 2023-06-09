Sales and Marketing Officer (Mwenezi Rutenga)

Job Description
The position of Sales and Marketing Officer has arisen within the National Biotechnology Authority, and we hereby invite applications from suitably qualified individuals.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Contributing to the implementation of the marketing strategy.
- Preparation of the sales plan.
- Generating sales leads for the organisation’s products and services.
- Meeting or exceeding sales targets.
- Maintaining customer database and records.
- Maintaining positive relationship with all customers.
- Preparation of weekly and month-end reports.
- Advertising and promotional activities to boost sales volumes.
- Market intelligence gathering.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Marketing or equivalent.
- Professional course in marketing is added advantage.
- Clean class 4 driver’s license.
- At least 2 years marketing experience.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants should submit their applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to vacancies@nba.ac.zw, clearly indicating Sales and Marketing on the subject line.
Deadline: 12 June 2023