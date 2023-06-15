Sales and Marketing Students on Attachment (Harare)

Job Description
Wanted are Students on Attachment in the Sales Department to market loans.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Sales and Marketing of Loans.
- Field Sales.
- Develop Marketing Strategy.
- Develop social Media Strategy.
- Implement marketing strategy for the organization.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying Marketing or Sales or Business or Banking or Social Media Marketing degree.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates meeting minimum qualifications to submit applications with detailed CV to: recruitment@plumglobal.co.zw
Deadline: 14 June 2023