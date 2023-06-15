Pindula|
Plum Global Investments

Sales and Marketing Students on Attachment (Harare)

Plum Global Investments
Jun. 14, 2023
Job Description

Wanted are Students on Attachment in the Sales Department to market loans.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Sales and Marketing of Loans.
  • Field Sales.
  • Develop Marketing Strategy.
  • Develop social Media Strategy.
  • Implement marketing strategy for the organization.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Studying Marketing or Sales or Business or Banking or Social Media Marketing degree.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates meeting minimum qualifications to submit applications with detailed CV to: recruitment@plumglobal.co.zw

Deadline: 14 June 2023

Plum Global Investments

Website

Plum Global is an ICT Fintech Credit Company, Selling Smartphones, Appliances, Gas and Solar Products on CREDIT to Government Employees and State Universities' Staff.

Browse Jobs

