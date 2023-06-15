Sales and Marketing Students on Attachment (Harare)

Job Description

Wanted are Students on Attachment in the Sales Department to market loans.

Duties and Responsibilities

Sales and Marketing of Loans.

Field Sales.

Develop Marketing Strategy.

Develop social Media Strategy.

Implement marketing strategy for the organization.

Qualifications and Experience

Studying Marketing or Sales or Business or Banking or Social Media Marketing degree.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates meeting minimum qualifications to submit applications with detailed CV to: recruitment@plumglobal.co.zw

Deadline: 14 June 2023