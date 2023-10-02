Sales Assistant (Beitbridge)

Job Description

We are looking of a sales assistant to join our sales team at our Nash Furnishers, Beitbridge branch.

Duties and Responsibilities

Listening to customer requirements and presenting appropriately in order to make a sale.

Maintaining and developing relationships with existing customers in person and via telephone calls.

Gathering market and customer information.

Recording sales and order information.

Attending team meetings and sharing best practise with colleagues.

Negotiating sales and closing sales.

Customer service.

Gathering of customer information.

Serving customers.

Taking customer complaints and suggestions.

Taking part in promotional activities.

Educating customers about our products.

Contact management in situations requiring management decision and interact with other department heads and cashiers in the course of business.

If representing a brand or product, the sales representative will interact with customers in accordance with company guidelines, ensuring a pleasant experience to all while growing the brand or product.

Ensure that your working area is clean and tidy alway.

And any other duties assigned by your supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 "O" levels.

SA diploma in sales and marketing will be an added advantage.

At least 2 years proven experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to drop their CVs in person at our Beitbridge branch number 8A , zesa complex from 9 am to 12.

Deadline: 03 October 2023