Sales Assistant (Beitbridge)
Nash Paints
Job Description
We are looking of a sales assistant to join our sales team at our Nash Furnishers, Beitbridge branch.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Listening to customer requirements and presenting appropriately in order to make a sale.
- Maintaining and developing relationships with existing customers in person and via telephone calls.
- Gathering market and customer information.
- Recording sales and order information.
- Attending team meetings and sharing best practise with colleagues.
- Negotiating sales and closing sales.
- Customer service.
- Gathering of customer information.
- Serving customers.
- Taking customer complaints and suggestions.
- Taking part in promotional activities.
- Educating customers about our products.
- Contact management in situations requiring management decision and interact with other department heads and cashiers in the course of business.
- If representing a brand or product, the sales representative will interact with customers in accordance with company guidelines, ensuring a pleasant experience to all while growing the brand or product.
- Ensure that your working area is clean and tidy alway.
- And any other duties assigned by your supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 "O" levels.
- SA diploma in sales and marketing will be an added advantage.
- At least 2 years proven experience.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to drop their CVs in person at our Beitbridge branch number 8A , zesa complex from 9 am to 12.
Deadline: 03 October 2023
