Nash Paints

Sales Assistant (Beitbridge)

Nash Paints
Oct. 03, 2023
Job Description

We are looking of a sales assistant to join our sales team at our Nash Furnishers, Beitbridge branch.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Listening to customer requirements and presenting appropriately in order to make a sale.
  • Maintaining and developing relationships with existing customers in person and via telephone calls.
  • Gathering market and customer information.
  • Recording sales and order information.
  • Attending team meetings and sharing best practise with colleagues.
  • Negotiating sales and closing sales.
  • Customer service.
  • Gathering of customer information.
  • Serving customers.
  • Taking customer complaints and suggestions.
  • Taking part in promotional activities.
  • Educating customers about our products.
  • Contact management in situations requiring management decision and interact with other department heads and cashiers in the course of business.
  • If representing a brand or product, the sales representative will interact with customers in accordance with company guidelines, ensuring a pleasant experience to all while growing the brand or product.
  • Ensure that your working area is clean and tidy alway.
  • And any other duties assigned by your supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 "O" levels.
  • SA diploma in sales and marketing will be an added advantage.
  • At least 2 years proven experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to drop their CVs in person at our Beitbridge branch number 8A , zesa complex from 9 am to 12.

Deadline: 03 October 2023

Nash Paints

Nash Paints is a paint company in Zimbabwe with interests in Southern Africa. As of 2017 the company had 20 branches throughout Zimbabwe with a plant that manufactures 50,000 litres of paint a day. Tinashe Mutarisi is the founder of the company.

