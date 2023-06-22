Sales Attachee (Bulawayo)

Job Description
Come work at a growing company that offers great benefits with opportunities to move forward and learn alongside accomplished leaders. We're seeking a proactive Student Attachee to join Team Telco.
We expect the candidate to be dedicated and have a "get it done" spirit. To be successful, you will have solid solving problem skills.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Opportunity generation and creating leads.
- Pipeline management.
- Client relationship management.
- Sales reporting and Dashboard Reporting.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying towards a degree in Marketing/ Sales or equivalent.
- Superior presentation and excellent oral and written communication skills.
- Analytical capabilities.
- Must have a laptop for work use.
- Must be a Bulawayo Resident.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://live.telco.co.zw/en_GB/jobs/detail/sales-attachee-southern-region-232
Deadline: 01 July 2023
Telco
Telco – a telecommunications or communication service provider (CSP) company that transports information electronically through telephony and data communication services in the networking industry. Since the invention of mobile telephony most telcos have also become Internet service providers (ISPs).