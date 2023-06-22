Pindula|
Sales Attachee (Bulawayo)

Telco
Jul. 01, 2023
Job Description

Come work at a growing company that offers great benefits with opportunities to move forward and learn alongside accomplished leaders. We're seeking a proactive Student Attachee to join Team Telco.

We expect the candidate to be dedicated and have a "get it done" spirit. To be successful, you will have solid solving problem skills.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Opportunity generation and creating leads.
  • Pipeline management.
  • Client relationship management.
  • Sales reporting and Dashboard Reporting.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Studying towards a degree in Marketing/ Sales or equivalent.
  • Superior presentation and excellent oral and written communication skills.
  • Analytical capabilities.
  • Must have a laptop for work use.
  • Must be a Bulawayo Resident.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://live.telco.co.zw/en_GB/jobs/detail/sales-attachee-southern-region-232

Deadline: 01 July 2023

Telco

Telco – a telecommunications or communication service provider (CSP) company that transports information electronically through telephony and data communication services in the networking industry. Since the invention of mobile telephony most telcos have also become Internet service providers (ISPs).

