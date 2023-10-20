Sales Attachee (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Come work at a growing company that offers great benefits with opportunities to move forward and learn alongside accomplished leaders. We're seeking a proactive Student Attachee to join Team Telco.

We expect the candidate to be dedicated and have a "get it done" spirit. To be successful, you will have solid solving problem skills.

Duties and Responsibilities

Opportunity generation and creating leads.

Pipeline management.

Client relationship management.

Sales reporting and Dashboard Reporting.

Qualifications and Experience

Studying towards a degree in Marketing/Sales or equivalent.

Superior presentation and excellent oral and written communication skills

Analytical capabilities.

Must have a laptop for work use.

Must be a Bulawayo Resident.

Other

How to Apply

