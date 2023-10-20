Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Telco

Sales Attachee (Bulawayo)

Telco
Oct. 20, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Come work at a growing company that offers great benefits with opportunities to move forward and learn alongside accomplished leaders. We're seeking a proactive Student Attachee to join Team Telco.

We expect the candidate to be dedicated and have a "get it done" spirit. To be successful, you will have solid solving problem skills.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Opportunity generation and creating leads.
  • Pipeline management.
  • Client relationship management.
  • Sales reporting and Dashboard Reporting.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Studying towards a degree in Marketing/Sales or equivalent.
  • Superior presentation and excellent oral and written communication skills
  • Analytical capabilities.
  • Must have a laptop for work use.
  • Must be a Bulawayo Resident.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply

Deadline: 20 October 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Telco

Telco – a telecommunications or communication service provider (CSP) company that transports information electronically through telephony and data communication services in the networking industry. Since the invention of mobile telephony most telcos have also become Internet service providers (ISPs).

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Telco
Telco

Stores and Purchasing Attachee (Harare)

Deadline:
National Gallery of Zimbabwe
National Gallery of Zimbabwe

Attachee: Sales and Marketing (Harare)

Deadline:
National Gallery of Zimbabwe
National Gallery of Zimbabwe

Attachee: Procurement (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)

Student Attachees: Scientific Services: Corporate Center x3

Deadline:
Teecherz Home & Office
Teecherz Home & Office

Student on attachment: Marketing (Marondera)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback