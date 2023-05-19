Sales Clerks x30

Job Description

Conducting sales on a daily basis and resolving customer queries and complaints timeously.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepares cash and sales (tax invoice).

Dispatches stocks to customers.

Compiles and updates sales control sheets for bulk orders for debtors

Compiles daily and weekly cash sales report for submission to Sales Representative.

Prepares commodity sales figures, daily, weekly and monthly.

Captures cash and credit sales in the SAP system.

Prepares 24Gs daily.

Compiles daily and weekly stock return books (24G, 110, 111, 237 and OPS 53).

Participates in physical counting of stocks.

Prepares Depot stocks statistics.

Carries out daily reconciliation with the Security.

Receives cash from customers.

Posts deposits in in the system.

Places orders for stocks replenishments.

Raises credit and cash dispatch vouchers.

Attends to customer and sales queries.

Updates sales control sheets.

Compiles daily banking summary item.

Assists in preparation of sales statistics.

Consolidates stocks.

Adheres to and ensures adherence to safety, health and environment standard procedures.

Performs any other duties as assigned by Superior.

Qualifications and Experience

5 ‘O’ level subjects including English Language and Mathematics/ Accounts.

Diploma or Certificate in Marketing/ Accounting/ Business Studies or equivalent.

At least 1-year’s relevant working experience.

Other

How to Apply

Applications in own hand writing accompanied with two copies of detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of qualifications should be addressed to:

The Human Resources Officer

Silo Food Industries Ltd

14 Wimbledon Crescent Eastlea,

HARARE

OR send an email with the position being applied for clearly stated with the province of choice indicated on the subject matter to: recruitment@sfi.co.zw

Deadline: 24 May 2023